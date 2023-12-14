News & Insights

CACI Int'l Awarded $64 Mln, 5-yr Task Order For Air Force DCGS Operations

December 14, 2023 — 08:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - CACI International Inc (CACI) announced Thursday that it has been awarded a five-year task order valued up to $64 million to provide complete life cycle hardware and systems engineering for the U.S. Air Force Distributed Common Ground System (DCGS).

This technology award will support the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Command, Control, and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C2ISR) Division under the Program Executive Office (PEO) - Digital Directorate.

The award is to implement a wide range of modifications and upgrades for its DCGS shelter operations, enabling the resiliency of forward operating location ground stations for effective quick reaction capabilities.

For DCGS, the company will maintain and sustain numerous mobile and transportable systems throughout their life cycle.

As mission requirements dictate, CACI will also develop and procure additional components and systems with secure, reliable C4, optimum intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations, and critical processing, exploitation, and dissemination functions.

