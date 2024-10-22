CACI International's Earnings Outlook

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect CACI International to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.06.

The announcement from CACI International is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.68 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.05% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at CACI International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 5.93 5.63 4.47 4.55 EPS Actual 6.61 5.74 4.36 4.36 Price Change % 3.0% 6.0% -2.0% 2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of CACI International were trading at $532.16 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 64.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on CACI International

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on CACI International.

A total of 6 analyst ratings have been received for CACI International, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $540.33, suggesting a potential 1.54% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Parsons, UL Solutions and KBR, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Parsons is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $105.0, suggesting a potential 80.27% downside. UL Solutions received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $53.5, implying a potential 89.95% downside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for KBR, with an average 1-year price target of $76.33, suggesting a potential 85.66% downside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Parsons, UL Solutions and KBR are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CACI International Buy 19.68% $197.75M 3.91% Parsons Outperform 23.15% $351.54M 3.17% UL Solutions Neutral 5.95% $366M 14.03% KBR Buy 5.82% $271M 7.54%

Key Takeaway:

CACI International ranks highest in Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth and Return on Equity.

Delving into CACI International's Background

CACI International Inc is an information solutions and services provider, offering information solutions and services to its customers. The company's primary customers are agencies and departments of the U.S. government, which account for the vast majority of the firm's revenue. It provides information solutions and services supporting national security missions and government modernization for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. Some of the services provided by the company are functional software development, data, and business analysis, IT operations support, naval architecture, and life cycle support intelligence among others. The company's operating segments are; Domestic operations and International operations. It derives key revenue from the Domestic segment.

CACI International: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CACI International's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.68% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CACI International's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.91%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CACI International's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.98% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: CACI International's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.55, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for CACI International visit their earnings calendar on our site.

