CACI International Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on CACI International (NYSE:CACI), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CACI often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for CACI International. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 33% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $27,930, and 8 calls, totaling $416,182.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $370.0 and $410.0 for CACI International, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CACI International's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CACI International's whale trades within a strike price range from $370.0 to $410.0 in the last 30 days.

CACI International 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CACI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $27.7 $26.1 $27.7 $410.00 $115.2K 3 187 CACI CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $28.7 $26.1 $27.0 $410.00 $54.0K 3 131 CACI CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $27.2 $26.0 $26.8 $410.00 $53.6K 3 47 CACI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $27.2 $26.0 $26.6 $410.00 $53.2K 3 79 CACI CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $28.7 $26.2 $27.0 $410.00 $37.8K 3 145

About CACI International

CACI International Inc is an information solutions and services provider, offering information solutions and services to its customers. The company's primary customers are agencies and departments of the U.S. government, which account for the vast majority of the firm's revenue. It provides information solutions and services supporting national security missions and government modernization for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. Some of the services provided by the company are functional software development, data, and business analysis, IT operations support, naval architecture, and life cycle support intelligence among others. The company's operating segments are; Domestic operations and International operations. It derives key revenue from the Domestic segment.

Present Market Standing of CACI International Currently trading with a volume of 239,860, the CACI's price is up by 1.2%, now at $370.52. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 30 days. Expert Opinions on CACI International

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $480.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for CACI International, targeting a price of $480.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest CACI International options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.