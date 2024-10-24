CACI International Q1 Earnings Beat: Can Strong Results Lift the Stock?

CACI International CACI reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



CACI reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $5.93 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.08. The bottom line increased 36% on a year-over-year basis, primarily driven by higher revenues, operating income, reduced interest expenses and lower shares outstanding, partially offset by higher tax provisions.





In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, CACI reported revenues of $2.06 billion, which surpassed the consensus mark of $1.93 billion. The top line increased 11.2% from the prior-year quarter, primarily driven by 9.9% organic growth.



Buoyed by better-than-expected first-quarter performance, CACI raised its fiscal 2025 guidance. We expect that the company’s overwhelming quarterly performance, along with its upbeat outlook, will give a fresh boost to CACI stock, which is already outperforming the Computer - Services industry. Year to date, CACI shares have soared 61.8% compared with the industry’s return of 16.2%.

CACI’s Q1 Details

In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, contract awards totaled $3.3 billion, with roughly 75% for new business. Awards exclude ceiling values of multi-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contracts.



Total backlog as of Sept. 30, 2024, was $32.4 billion, up 21.3% from $26.7 billion reported a year ago. Funded backlog was $4.3 billion, up 2.4% from $4.2 billion reported a year ago. Our estimates for total backlog and funded backlog were pegged at $33.1 billion and $4.4 billion, respectively.



In terms of the customer mix, the Department of Defense contributed 74.6% to total revenues in the reported quarter. Federal Civilian Agencies made up 21.4%, while Commercial and other customers accounted for 4%. Our estimates for the Department of Defense, Federal Civilian Agencies, and Commercial and Other customers’ contributions toward total revenues were pegged at 74.3%, 20.8% and 4.9%, respectively.

CACI International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CACI International, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CACI International, Inc. Quote

The Prime Contractor and Subcontractor accounted for 91.4% and 8.6% of total revenues, respectively. Our model estimates for the Prime Contractor and Subcontractor’s contributions toward total revenues were pinned at 89.4% and 10.6%, respectively.



In terms of contract type, cost-plus-fee-type, fixed-price, and time and material-type contracts contributed 62.2%, 23.1% and 14.7%, respectively, to total revenues. Our model estimates for cost-plus-fee-type, fixed-price, and time and material-type contracts’ contributions toward total revenues were pegged at 61.2%, 27.1% and 11.7%, respectively.



Expertise and Technology accounted for 48% and 52% of total revenues, respectively. Our estimates for Expertise and Technology’s contributions toward total revenues were pegged at 46.5% and 53.5%, respectively.



The operating income for the quarter amounted to $179.8 million, up 30.9% year over year. Moreover, the operating margin expanded 130 basis points (bps) to 8.7%.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 23.9% year over year to $215.9 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 110 bps to 10.5%.

CACI’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 30, 2024, CACI had cash and cash equivalents of $441 million compared with the previous quarter’s $134 million.



The total long-term (net of the current portion) debt was $1.76 billion, up 19% from June 30, 2024.



The company generated operating cash flow (excluding mini-automatic radar plotting aid or MARPA) of $60.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, down 34.7% from the year-ago quarter

CACI Updates Fiscal 2025 Guidance

Buoyed by stronger-than-expected first-quarter performance, CACI raised its guidance for fiscal 2025. The company now anticipates revenues between $8.1 billion and $8.3 billion, up from the earlier guidance of $7.9-$8.1 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $8.06 billion, suggesting a 5.2% increase year over year.



Adjusted net income for fiscal 2025 is projected in the band of $515-$535 million, up from the earlier guidance of $505-$525 million. The company now estimates non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $22.89-$23.78, up from the previous guidance of $22.44-$23.33. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pinned at $22.99 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 9.2%.



Free cash flow is now anticipated to be $435 million compared with the previous guidance of $425 million.

