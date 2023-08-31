Caci International Inc. - Registered Shares - (CACI) Price Target Increased by 5.67% to 385.65

The average one-year price target for Caci International Inc. - Registered Shares - (NYSE:CACI) has been revised to 385.65 / share. This is an increase of 5.67% from the prior estimate of 364.96 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 352.49 to a high of 420.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.34% from the latest reported closing price of 328.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 911 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caci International Inc. - Registered Shares -. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CACI is 0.43%, an increase of 8.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.96% to 25,467K shares. The put/call ratio of CACI is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,011K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 715K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 727K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 4.31% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 691K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares, representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 657K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 605K shares, representing an increase of 7.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 14.49% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 635K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares, representing a decrease of 21.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 857.55% over the last quarter.

Caci International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CACI’s approximately 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address its customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. The Company's culture based on a good character, innovation, and excellence drives its success and earns recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the Company consistently deliver strong shareholder value.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.