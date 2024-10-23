CACI International Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CACI International Inc. (CACI) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $120.2 million, or $5.33 per share. This compares with $86.0 million, or $3.76 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, CACI International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $133.6 million or $5.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $2.057 billion from $1.850 billion last year.

CACI International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $120.2 Mln. vs. $86.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.33 vs. $3.76 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.057 Bln vs. $1.850 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $22.89 - $23.78 Full year revenue guidance: $8.100-$8.300 bln

