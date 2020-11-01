CACI International Inc Just Recorded A 16% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) last week reported its latest quarterly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Revenues were US$1.5b, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$3.67 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 16%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:CACI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Following the latest results, CACI International's eleven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$6.15b in 2021. This would be an okay 5.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 8.0% to US$14.95. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$6.13b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$14.07 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$287, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values CACI International at US$315 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$240. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting CACI International is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that CACI International's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 5.7%, compared to a historical growth rate of 10% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 13% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than CACI International.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around CACI International's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that CACI International's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple CACI International analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - CACI International has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

