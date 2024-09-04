CACI International EVP Trades $468K In Company Stock

On September 4, a recent SEC filing unveiled that J. William Koegel, EVP at CACI International (NYSE:CACI) made an insider sell.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday outlined that Koegel executed a sale of 970 shares of CACI International with a total value of $468,771.

During Wednesday's morning session, CACI International shares down by 0.65%, currently priced at $475.24.

Unveiling the Story Behind CACI International

CACI International Inc is an information solutions and services provider, offering information solutions and services to its customers. The company's primary customers are agencies and departments of the U.S. government, which account for the vast majority of the firm's revenue. It provides information solutions and services supporting national security missions and government modernization for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. Some of the services provided by the company are functional software development, data, and business analysis, IT operations support, naval architecture, and life cycle support intelligence among others. The company's operating segments are; Domestic operations and International operations. It derives key revenue from the Domestic segment.

Understanding the Numbers: CACI International's Finances

Revenue Growth: CACI International's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.68%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 9.7%, indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): CACI International's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 6.04.

Debt Management: CACI International's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.55.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 25.72 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for CACI International's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.41 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 15.73, CACI International's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

