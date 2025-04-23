CACI INTERNATIONAL Earnings Results: $CACI Reports Quarterly Earnings

CACI INTERNATIONAL ($CACI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $6.23 per share, beating estimates of $5.73 by $0.50. The company also reported revenue of $2,167,000,000, missing estimates of $2,175,149,918 by $-8,149,918.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CACI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CACI INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity

CACI INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $CACI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEBORA A PLUNKETT sold 309 shares for an estimated $112,358

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CACI INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 286 institutional investors add shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 266 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CACI INTERNATIONAL Government Contracts

We have seen $4,026,820,436 of award payments to $CACI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

CACI INTERNATIONAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CACI stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/20.

on 03/20. REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/27 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/22, 02/18.

on 02/27 and 2 sales worth up to on 02/22, 02/18. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/11.

on 02/11. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $50,000 on 01/31.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

CACI INTERNATIONAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CACI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/12/2024

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CACI INTERNATIONAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CACI forecast page.

CACI INTERNATIONAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CACI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CACI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $475.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tobey Sommer from Truist Financial set a target price of $475.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $455.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Peter Arment from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $540.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Brian Gesuale from Raymond James set a target price of $475.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $450.0 on 12/12/2024

on 12/12/2024 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $557.0 on 12/02/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.