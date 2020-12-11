CACI International (CACI) Wins $160M Task Order From USAF

CACI International Inc. CACI recently won a four-and-a-half year task order from the U.S. Air Force, under which it will provide technology support to the Central Command’s Network Operations and Security Center. The contract has a ceiling value of $160 million.

Per the terms of the deal, “CACI will provide enterprise expertise including networking, 24/7 help desk, technical, cyber support” to the U.S. Air Force Central Command. The newly-won contract is an extension of the previous task order for CACI.

According to the company, under the latest task order, it will provide “new expertise in systems engineering and database management, as well as the capability to provide video-teleconference, satellite communications, and network transport support.”

Contracts Keep Flowing In

CACI has been winning a record level of awards, which reflects its disciplined business development actions, consistent operational excellence and high customer satisfaction. The company’s reliability with contracts makes it a preferred choice among contractors.

Notably, in the last reported quarter, CACI secured several notable contracts. These included a five-year, $450 million single-award from the Department of Homeland Security to provide enterprise technology. The firm also won a six-year single-award by Department of Veteran Affairs worth $152 million.

CACI has a large pipeline of new projects and continues to win deals at regular intervals. Markedly, as of Sep 30, 2020, its total backlog was $21.9 billion. These back-to-back wins are the key catalysts driving success perennially for the company.

CACI Grows Despite Competition

Competition from Science Applications SAIC in the IT services space remains steady. CACI continues to win high-value contracts and received contracts worth $1.8 billion in its last reported quarter.

In the IT services industry, the company also competes with International Business Machines IBM and Accenture ACN, which are among the top IT service providers in the world.

Nonetheless, we believe the company is comfortably positioned in this space, given its favored relationship with the DoD. Moreover, cyberattacks are creating heightened awareness, leading to more demand for cybersecurity solutions.

CACI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

