CACI International (CACI) to Support Army's C5ISR Program

CACI International CACI recently secured a contract from the U.S. Army. Per the contract, CACI will provide software and systems to support the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command in modernizing the army’s command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) program.

The contract will run over the next five years and has a maximum ceiling value of $420 million. Per the terms of the deal, CACI will provide engineering support to counter growing multi and cross-domain threats and protect U.S. forces from commercial threats in the aerial, ground, subterranean, sea and undersea domains.

The company has been benefiting from new business wins from the U.S. Army, NASA, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (“NGA”) and DARPA. In late October 2023, CACI secured the exclusive contract for a four-year period to provide ongoing assistance to NASA's Johnson Space Center through an indefinite delivery-indefinite quantity agreement. This agreement has a maximum value of $150 million and is set to support NASA's spaceflight systems, simulation and software needs.

CACI International, Inc. Price and Consensus

CACI International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CACI International, Inc. Quote

Earlier to that (in the same month), it secured a contract from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (“AFRL”). The contract will run over the next five years and has a maximum ceiling value of $917 million. Per the terms of the deal, CACI will implement agile and adaptable processes to develop mission software and data analysis capabilities to advance and modernize AFRL’s C5ISR programs.

The company has recently implemented the U.S. Army Integrated Personnel and Pay System, including more than 1 million U.S. soldiers, with 800,000 logins and a daily user base of 100,000.

Additionally, CACI's longstanding partner, NGA, has started using its Sapphire imagery analytics platform and another AI-powered solution named Feature Trace. Furthermore, the company deployed 16 Optical Communications Terminals above DARPA Blackjack Satellites.

These back-to-back wins are the key catalysts for the company, which boasts a large pipeline of new projects and wins deals at regular intervals. In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company won contracts worth $3.1 billion and ended the quarter with a total backlog of $26.7 billion.

CACI benefits from the government being one of its biggest clients. The company’s association with the government lends stability to its business and moderates revenue fluctuations.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are Intel Corporation INTC, Aspen Technology, Inc. AZPN and Datadog, Inc. DDOG. Intel sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while both Aspen and Datadog carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intel’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has moved up a penny to 44 cents per share in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has increased 55.7% to 95 cents in the past 60 days.

Intel's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 136.3%. Shares of INTC have risen 66.8% year to date (YTD).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aspen's second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has moved north 14 cents to $1.49 per share in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2024 earnings has increased 5 cents to $6.63 per share in the past 60 days.

Aspen's earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average negative surprise of 32.3%. Shares of AZPN have lost 5.2% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Datadog's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has moved north 9 cents to 43 cents per share in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has increased 2 cents to $1.53 per share in the past 30 days.

DDOG’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 28.6%. Datadog’s shares have rallied 56.3% YTD.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CACI International, Inc. (CACI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.