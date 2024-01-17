CACI International (CACI) to Modernize DIA's Enterprise Network

CACI International CACI recently bagged a contract from the Defense Intelligence Agency (“DIA") for providing technology to the office of the chief information officer. This eight-year deal, named Enterprise Communications Services, falls under the Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise III contract, which is a flexible and long-term agreement.

In this contract, CACI will cover various intelligence activities across the DIA that include system design, engineering, implementation and maintenance of the latter’s network infrastructure. It will also provide the agency with network modernization support for upgrading DIA’s systems.

This is the second contract from the DIA in the past month. In December 2023, CACI entered into a contract with DIA's National Center for Medical Intelligence (“NCMI”). The five-year contract with DIA NCMI was overseen by the Solutions for Intelligence Analysis 3 Program Management Office under its Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract vehicle.

CACI earns a major portion of its revenues from the Department of Defense, accounting for more than two-thirds of its revenues from this segment. In 2021, 2022 and 2023, the Department of Defense segment contributed 69.2%, 69.8% and 71.9% of the company’s total revenues, respectively.

With back-to-back business wins from the DIA, CACI’s Department of Defense revenues are gaining an organic expansion. Having the government as a major client lends stability to the business and moderates fluctuations in revenues. Our estimates suggest that revenues from the Department of Defense are likely to witness a CAGR of 6% from fiscal 2024 to 2026.

