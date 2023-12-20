CACI International (CACI) Secures Multi-Year DIA Contract

CACI International CACI has entered a five-year contract with the Defense Intelligence Agency's (“DIA”) National Center for Medical Intelligence ("NCMI") to support NCMI in understanding and addressing global health threats to safeguard U.S. interests.

The NCMI is part of the DIA within the United States Department of Defense. NCMI specializes in gathering, analyzing and disseminating intelligence related to global health threats and medical issues that could impact national security and military operations.

The contract will be overseen by the Solutions for Intelligence Analysis 3 Program Management Office under its Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (“IDIQ”) contract vehicle.

CACI International, Inc. Price and Consensus

CACI International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CACI International, Inc. Quote

In 2023, CACI secured multiple IDIQ contracts from various government agencies. Among them were a C5ISR Task Order supporting the U.S. Army through the RS3 IDIQ contract worth $420 million, a contract for spaceflight systems, simulation and software at Johnson Space Center for four years by NASA, a Contract providing C5ISR Support to the U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division worth $125 million and another IDIQ Contract with U.S. Naval Information Warfare Systems Command for seven years.

Having multiple IDIQ contracts under the belt offers long-term growth prospects to CACI.

Other government contract wins comprise a $64 million contract for deploying hardware and systems engineering for the Air Force Distributed Common Ground System, a $917 million contract to advance C5ISR with the Air Force Research Laboratory, a $2.7 billion contract with the National Security Agency, a $209 million contract aimed at Fleet Readiness and continued global logistics and training with the U.S. Navy and a $5.7 billion contract to provide Enterprise Information Technology as a Service to the U.S. Air Force.

CACI gains an advantage from having the government as a major client, which brings stability to the business and helps smooth out fluctuations in revenues.

The recent contract with the DIA's NCMI will contribute to the company’s Department of Defense segment’s revenues, which is the largest segment in terms of customer mix. In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the Department of Defense segment comprised 73.1% of total revenues, followed by Federal Civilian Agencies at 22% and Commercial and other customers at 4.9%.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

CACI International currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have climbed 5.5% year to date.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are MongoDB MDB, Datadog DDOG and Gitlab GTLB, each carrying Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MongoDB's fourth-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 10 cents to 46 cents per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have been revised by 56 cents northward to $2.90 per share in the past 30 days.

MDB’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 277.91%. MDB shares have climbed 108.3% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Datadog's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings climbed upward by 9 cents to 43 cents in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, DDOG’s earnings estimates have been revised 2 cents northward to 1.53 cents per share in the past 30 days.

Datadog’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 28.61%. DDOG shares have risen 67.4% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gitlab’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised northward by 9 cents to 8 cents per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have been revised upward by 20 cents to 13 cents per share in the past 30 days.

Gitlab’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 317.62%. GTLB shares have climbed 40.2% year to date.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CACI International, Inc. (CACI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.