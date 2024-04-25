CACI International (CACI) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat

CACI International CACI reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues beat the same.

The national security-related IT solutions and services provider reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $5.13, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.53. However, the bottom line improved 18.5% on a year-over-year basis, primarily due to a rise in operating income and share repurchases, offset by higher tax provision and increased interest expenses.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, CACI International reported revenues of $1.94 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 billion. The top line increased 11% from the prior-year quarter, primarily driven by organic growth.

CACI International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CACI International, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CACI International, Inc. Quote

Quarterly Details

In the fiscal third quarter, contract awards totaled $3.5 billion, with approximately 46% for the new business. Revenues from contract awards excluded the ceiling value of multi-award, indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity contracts.

The company ended the quarter with a backlog of $28.6 billion, up 13% on a year-over-year basis. As of Mar 31, 2024, the funded backlog decreased 5.9% to $3.2 billion. Our estimates for the total backlog and the funded backlog were pegged at $26.7 billion and $4.08 billion, respectively.

In terms of the customer mix, the Department of Defense contributed 74.9% to total revenues in the reported quarter. Federal Civilian Agencies made up 19.7%, while Commercial and other customers accounted for 5.4% of revenues. Our estimates for the Department of Defense, Federal Civilian Agencies, and Commercial and Other customers’ contributions toward total revenues were pegged at 74%, 21.1% and 4.9%, respectively.

The Prime Contractor and Subcontractor accounted for 89.9% and 10.1% of total revenues, respectively. Our model estimates for the Prime Contractor and Subcontractor’s contributions toward total revenues were pinned at 89% and 11%, respectively.

In terms of contract type, cost-plus-fee-type, fixed-price, and time and material-type contracts contributed 60.7%, 27.4% and 11.9%, respectively, to total revenues. Our model estimates for cost-plus-fee-type, fixed-price, and time and material-type contracts’ contributions toward total revenues were pegged at 60%, 28.7% and 11.3%, respectively.

Expertise and Technology accounted for 47.3% and 52.7% of total revenues, respectively. Our estimates for Expertise and Technology’s contributions toward total revenues were pegged at 46.9% and 53.1%, respectively.

The operating income for the quarter amounted to $181.3 million, up 16.9% year over year. However, the operating margin contracted 47 basis points (bps) to 9.35%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 13.6% year over year to $218 million. However, the adjusted EBITDA margin increased 200 bps to 11.3%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2024, CACI had cash and cash equivalents of $159.2 million compared with the previous quarter’s $128.8 million. The total long-term (net of the current portion) debt was $1.63 billion, which declined from $1.71 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.

The company generated operating cash flow (excluding mini-automatic radar plotting aid or MARPA) of $113.6 million in the fiscal third quarter, up 100.3% from the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow was $102 million during the quarter under review.

Updated Fiscal 2024 Guidance

CACI International has updated its guidance for fiscal 2024. The company now projects revenues between $7.5 billion and $7.6 billion, up from the earlier guidance range of $7.3-$7.5 billion. It now forecasts adjusted earnings per share between $20.13 and $20.58 compared with the previous expectations of $19.91-$20.58.

The guidance for the free cash flow remained unchanged at $420 million for fiscal 2024. CACI expects fiscal 2024 adjusted net income in the range of $455-$465 million, up from the previous forecast of $450-$465 million.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, CACI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have returned 24.8% in the past year.

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are Dell Technologies DELL, Arista Networks ANET and Crexendo CXDO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL’s 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by 54 cents to $7.64 in the past 60 days. Shares of DELL have surged 170.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET's 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by 3 cents to $7.49 in the past 30 days. Shares of ANET have gained 26.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CXDO’s 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by 6 cents to 23 cents in the past 60 days. Shares of CXDO have skyrocketed 194.1% in the past year.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CACI International, Inc. (CACI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crexendo Inc. (CXDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.