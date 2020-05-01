CACI International (CACI) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

CACI International (NYSE: CACI)

Q3 2020 Earnings Call

, 8:30 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Dan Leckburg -- Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Well, thank you Andrea, and good morning everyone. I'm Dan Leckburg, senior vice president of investor relations for CACI. Thank you for joining us this morning.

There will be statements in this call that do not address historical fact and as such, constitute forward-looking statements under current law. These statements reflect our views as of today and are subject to important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from anticipated. Those factors are listed at the bottom of last night's press release and are described in the company's SEC filings.

Our safe harbor statement is included on this exhibit and should be incorporated as part of any transcript of this call. I would also like to point out that our presentation will include discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. These should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

To open our discussion this morning, here is John Mengucci, president and chief executive officer of CACI International. John?

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks Dan, and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss our fiscal year 2020 third-quarter results. With me this morning are Tom Mutryn, our chief financial officer; and Greg Bradford, president of CACI Limited, who is joining us from the U.K. First and foremost, I hope you and your families are healthy and safe during these unprecedented times.

Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Know that our team at CACI is doing all we can to ensure the health and safety of our employees, to continue our unwavering commitment to our customers, to continue to operate the company in a fiscally responsible manner and to support the communities in which we work and live. The format of our call this morning will be a little different than prior quarters. I'm going to spend the bulk of my time on our responses to COVID-19 after a brief overview of our third-quarter results.

After that, Tom will provide additional insights into our third-quarter results and importantly, specific COVID-19 impacts in the third quarter, and our expectations for our fiscal fourth quarter and full year. Slide 4, please. I am very pleased with our third-quarter performance and results for fiscal 2020. CACI delivered total revenue growth of 16%, with about 10% of that organic.

And our profitability, cash flow and contract awards were all robust. These results were very much in line with our expectations for the quarter and keep us on track to deliver a great fiscal year '20. Given the timing of the COVID challenges in the latter part of March, we saw minimal financial impact in our third quarter. Slide 5, please.

As I noted, CACI is doing all we can to proactively address risks associated with COVID-19 for all of our stakeholders, employees, customers, shareholders and our communities. For our employees, our focus is on ensuring their continued health and safety and the health of their families at home. Our people are a national asset, delivering some of the most advanced technology and expertise to some of the most important customers in the world. Today, approximately 70% of our workforce is working from home.

The rest of our employees are largely working from a CACI or government facility. For those in the CACI facility, we are adhering to the CDC recommendations for social distancing, and the use of masks and gloves where appropriate. We have also implemented enhanced cleaning procedures for normal business environments and specialized procedures for our laboratories. Thus far, we have had very few employees infected by COVID-19 and all are recovering well or have already recovered.

For our customers, we remain as committed as ever to support their national security requirements. We are flexible, dedicated and agile as we deal with COVID challenges together. Like CACI, many of our customers have moved to working remotely. And for customers requiring classified secured facilities, many have moved to shift schedules to allow critical national security work to continue while reducing personnel concentration.

We also recently converted 30,000 square feet, a previously unclassified office space to a temporary SCIF or a classified environment. With authorization and coordination between two government agencies, we connected two classified networks through a methodology that had never been done before. This allows 330 employees to provide mission-essential support to a national security program while still adhering to CDC social distancing guidelines. This temporary SCIF was stood up in nine days, a testament to our employees and our customers' capabilities, commitment and agility.

And some of our work is directly contributing to the COVID-19 national response. On one program, we help send the equipment to the Puget Sound area of Washington state for a 250-bed army hospital. We have also prepared ventilators and other medical equipment for FEMA to ship to hard-hit areas of the country including New York and New Jersey. And several of our medical communications teams have deployed to set up communications and logistics systems in places like New York City, Seattle and New Orleans.

Needless to say, we remain committed to our customers' missions in fighting COVID-19, however we can. CACI has always supported heroes on the front lines. And now we are doing so with heroes on a new front line. Our nation's nurses and doctors and the communities in which we live and work, battling COVID-19.

Our CACI Cares program launched an initiative to support hospitals across the country and those who are dealing with economic challenges that limit their ability to put food on the table. In a number of the communities in which we operate, we are sending 6,200 meals directly to hospitals and providing financial support to food banks which will provide more than 280,000 meals for those in need. Our communities need this, and it's just the right thing to do. For our shareholders, we continue to ensure CACI's balance sheet remains strong.

Our customers are predictable payers providing consistent and reliable cash flow. We hold long-term contracts providing high levels of visibility. Our leverage levels are appropriate, and we have ample access to additional liquidity to our current credit facility. We are still investing in future growth, paying down debt and ensuring CACI remains positioned to deliver on our commitments, outgrowing our addressable market and expanding margins.

Our business strategy is enduring, standing the test of time, and our prospects remain bright. Slide 6, please. Resiliency is the foundational characteristic of our business. The national security and modernization priorities of our customers are enduring, well funded and procured under long-term contracts.

In fact, over the last six weeks, since the government implemented remote operations, we have submitted nearly $2.5 billion of proposals. In several of those bids, the government customer replaced the traditional in-person proposal presentations with online virtual presentations in order to avoid procurement delays for those critical national priorities which CACI serves. The bottom line is demand for our expertise in technology remains, and our customers continue to procure an award. We also continued to actively recruit and hire.

Our talent acquisition process already included virtual interviews, so we are seamlessly adding talent to deliver on our consistently growing backlog. The U.S. federal government has also put several protections in place to ensure our continued support during this time of disruption including the CARES Act passed on March 27, and several department and agency level memos that have since been issued, implementing those protections. The CARES Act provides a mechanism for our customers to reimburse CACI for a workforce that is ready and available but may not be able to work or have reduced hours due to maintaining social distancing guidelines under COVID-19.

While these provisions allow us to continue supporting our customers, we are still working through details at the individual program level on invoicing guidelines and return to workplace details and plans. Tom will provide additional details on this shortly. Given these unprecedented times, I'm extremely proud of all of the genuinely good things being done across our business and our ongoing performance. We are keeping our employees safe.

We continue to deliver critical expertise and technology to our customers. We are supporting our communities across the nation. And we remain in a position of strength to continually delivering long-term growth, margin expansion and shareholder value. With that, I'll turn the call over to Tom.

Tom Mutryn -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you John, and good morning everyone. First, I would like to echo John's sentiments around COVID-19. To everyone on our call or listening to the webcast, I hope you and your families are healthy and safe. And I too, I'm incredibly proud of the employees and our company's collective response to the pandemic.

Please turn to Slide 7. Our third-quarter revenue was $1.5 billion, 16% greater than last year, with 9.9% organic growth. Note that the LGS and Mastodon acquisition anniversaried during this quarter. Organic growth accelerated from last quarter as we execute on our increasing backlog and grow existing programs.

The effects of COVID-19 including access limitation for CACI employees and subcontractors at secured facilities negatively impacted third-quarter revenue by approximately $10 million. Net income for the quarter was $80.6 million, up 18% from a year ago driven by the higher revenue in operating profit. We did book a $5 million benefit from a prior year's R&D tax credit partially due to a successfully concluded audit which led to a lower tax rate for this quarter. COVID-19 factors negatively impacted operating profit by $6 million and net income by around $4.5 million.

Slide 8, please. As John discussed, over many years, CACI has implemented a robust business model, and we are very comfortable with our strong financial position. As you can see on Slide 8, we have an established track record of generating strong cash flow with relatively modest capital expenditures. In the third quarter, we generated $125 million of operating cash flow excluding our accounts receivable facility, up 10% from a year ago.

Our strong and dependable cash flow was driven by the stability and strength of our U.S. federal government customer and by our efficient building and collection processes. Day sales outstanding was 57 days excluding our AR facility, down three days from last year and nine days from a year ago. CACI has a healthy balance sheet with significant liquidity available, appropriate debt levels and supported by the robust cash flow I just discussed.

We ended the third quarter with net debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA at 2.8 times. This is about three-quarters of return lower than last year after we funded the LGS and Mastodon acquisitions, demonstrating our ability to quickly delever after making acquisitions. We have readily available access to significant liquidity with $835 million of unused capacity on our revolving credit facility as of the end of the quarter. The credit facility has four more years of remaining life and contains the normal provisions.

The two financial covenants are of 4.5 times leverage ratio and a 3.0 times interest coverage, both of which we are well inside of. In short, our strong cash flow support continued deleveraging and investment, and we have ample debt capacity to weather unforeseen events and undertake additional strategic acquisitions as they present themselves. Slide 9, please. Despite the uncertainty created by COVID-19, our environment remains attractive.

CACI has a stable and diverse base of government clients focused on our nation's most important national security priorities. All agencies are fully funded for the current government fiscal year, and spending is expected to remain healthy in the next government fiscal year. We performed the vast majority of our enterprise admission work under long-term contracts, and the government recognizes the importance of the contractor community and has taken steps including passage of the CARES Act to support our industry as we navigate the current challenges. Bottom line, our business is quite resilient, and our forward indicators remain healthy.

As John mentioned, we had solid contract awards in the third quarter of $1.4 billion which translates to a trailing 12-month book to bill of 2.1 times. Our total backlog of $20 billion grew 34% year over year. It represents almost 3.5 years of revenue. Our pipeline metrics continue to be healthy.

Submitted bids pending awards of $8 billion, with over 70% of that for new business to CACI. And we expect to submit another $17.4 billion worth of bids during the June and September quarters, with over 70% of that for new business to CACI. Slide 10, please. Turning to our outlook, we are pleased to reiterate the guidance we provided last quarter.

Given what we know today, we are highly confident we will be within our guidance ranges and are reasonably certain we will be at or close to the midpoints. Our underlying business remains robust in growing, and our guidance includes known COVID-19 impacts. The two most significant are: first, many customers are providing direction to exclude see and profit on the reimbursable labor building rates under the CARES Act for employees ready and available, but unable to work due to COVID-19; second, we expect the timing of some product sales will be delayed to our next fiscal year. Our production capabilities remain intact, but some customers will likely be inedible to perform testing or simply accept deliveries.

For the full year, we estimate the revenue impact of COVID-19 to be around $65 million and the net income impact to be around $15 million. Approximately one-third of the COVID net income impact is timing related and is expected to be recovered in future periods. The remaining impacts are unique to the pandemic response and, as such, are not expected to have any long-term impact on our business. With all this, we now estimate full-year adjusted EBITDA margins to be around 10%.

Our FY '20 guidance now assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 20%, down from our previous expectation of 22% driven primarily by higher R&D tax credits from prior years. Turning to cash flow, while we will benefit from the CARES Act provisions related to the deferral of the employer portion of payroll tax, there is complexity related to invoicing under Section 3610 of the CARES Act as well as potential COVID-19 related impacts to government approval of invoices in disbursement of funds. If we do see any invoicing or payment delays, cash collections may be impacted temporarily but ultimately collected as complexities are resolved. Given all this, we are pleased to be able to maintain our operating cash flow guidance of at least $430 million.

All in all, we delivered a great third quarter with strong organic revenue growth and profitability. And we are pleased to be able to reiterate our full-year guidance. Our business is fundamentally strong and if it were not for COVID-19, we likely would have finished the year at or above the high end of our current net income guidance range. With that, I'll turn the call back over to John.

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you Tom. Let's go to Slide 11, please. These are no doubt, unprecedented times. Our thoughts and best wishes go out to everyone affected by COVID-19.

We all know someone who has been impacted by this virus. The nation is seeing a significant job losses and economic impact. During these times, more than ever, I'm incredibly grateful to be leading CACI. We are a strong and resilient company, fiscally relatively unimpacted by this pandemic, putting us in a position to continue supporting our customers' critical missions, continue to grow, and continue to support our affected communities.

As we continue to navigate this time under COVID-19, you have my commitment, CACI will continue providing transparency and valuable insights. And Tom and I are humbled to be serving alongside the most talented leadership team in our industry. You all have met many of them. Day in and day out, they are leading this business with courage, providing care and safety for our employees and making the right long-term decisions in the best interest of our company, customers and nation.

I thank you all for that. And our 23,000 employees, you demonstrate bravery and commitment each and every day in support of our customers. Your resolve during these challenging times is truly inspiring. As always, I thank all of you for the incredible expertise and technology you deliver each and every day.

Know we are here for you, should you need anything. With that, Andrea, let's open the call for questions.

Questions & Answers:

[Operator instructions] And our first question comes from Robert Spingarn of Crédit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Unknown speaker

Hey. It's Scott on for Rob. And Tom, just a technical question. The COVID-19 costs that you weren't able to recover in the current quarter, are you able to invoice those out in coming quarters and get those reimbursed such that there might be a benefit in the future or since you kind of build them out this quarter, are they just lost and not recoverable?

Tom Mutryn -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. So for the third quarter on -- some of the costs prior to March 27 could be recovered through an REA request for equitable adjustment process. On the cost after March 27, will be recovered in the normal course of kind of billing activities.

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Scott, I'd also add that if we look at the full amount of expertise and technology delivered, around 10% of our hours are actually -- will be considered CARES Act recoverable hours. The rest of the company and the rest of our 1 billion hours are fully invoiced with fees, profits and the like. So I hate to say immaterial number of hours, but 10% of our hours are actually covered by the CARES Act.

The rest of this business is running businesses as usual.

Unknown speaker

Got it. That's helpful. And John, just as a follow-up, outside of the government, there's this kind of big discussion about how COVID-19 will accelerate different secular trends, particularly trends leverage the Internet and the cloud in particular? Just wondering, can you talk a bit about that as it relates to your customer? And particularly as it relates to the enterprise IT space? Are there any kind of silver linings there long-term or there's greater digital adoption, so you see some maybe accelerated funding in that part of your business? Thank you.

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Scott, thanks. So yes, there are going to be -- what we believe are a fair amount and number of secular kind of growth areas for us. What I've been talking to our team on is we hear so much about the impact of COVID-19.

And it is a tremendous impact across this nation. But with our business hats on, with every impact comes opportunity. And when the time is right, we'll be moving to the opportunity side of this. But based on the estimates that I've seen, there's about $330 billion of government fiscal year of 2020 funding that is contractor addressable in the $2 trillion CARES Act.

Now that funding is above the original budget request and really does have the potential to address systems and infrastructure. Some of those that you mentioned, Scott. As we look at those funds and we look at how we can change, mostly how we interact and how we deliver the outcomes that our customers are asking CACI to deliver, we're going to play to our strengths. As you all know, we've been investing in areas like secure mobility, electronic warfare, counter-UAS, enterprise IT and others, the post-COVID landscape is going to put even more emphasis on areas where we're already market leaders.

And so I think we're really aligned, very much aligned to secular growth areas. We see even more opportunity to gain market share in the medium term. And I'd give you just a couple of examples because they've already risen to the level of us beginning to shape and also look at ways that we can better enhance how we interact with each other, us, meaning customers and those of us who are supporting them. We've seen an enhanced user take-up rate, an increase in briefing for our SteelBox solution.

What that does, it allows agencies to encrypt their voice and text communication and share files in a secure environment. The addition to that is while teleworking are deployed and responded to COVID-related activity. So if you think about secure mobility and more of us being out of the office, how do we continue to deliver at the rates we delivered prior to COVID-19, post-COVID-19. We've also been looking at how do we do something which is distributed classified development in an unclassified manner.

We've had great pilots with our -- with a couple of intelligence agencies. They went very, very well prior to COVID-19. I talked about us standing up a 330 person SCIF in nine days. That's the kind of thinking.

I think we're going to see -- be much more discussed and customers much more open to figure out. Number one, protect national security assets and the way we go about protecting this nation. With number two, we need to find ways to do it in a manner that are not so building square footage centric as they are today. And I think those opportunities right now are very much limitless the way we sit here today.

So Scott, thanks for the question.

Unknown speaker

That's very helpful. Thank you John.

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yep.

Our next question comes from Matt Akers of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Matt Akers -- Barclays -- Analyst

Hey. Good morning guys. Thanks for the question.

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure.

Matt Akers -- Barclays -- Analyst

I was wondering if you could comment just on the M&A market. How active are you there at this point? How do you balance sort of maintaining liquidity at this time versus doing deals? And also, are any sellers kind of capitulating in terms of prices they're asking for or is it kind of too early for that right now?

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Matt, thanks. Look, first of all, thank you for that question. Our M&A program, as you all know, is very strategically driven.

Where we need to fill gaps, enhance our capabilities, and -- or improve or create new customer access points. If there's a fit, we're going to look at the financial model, and then the business has to be a good fit with our culture. None of that is changing. Our process remains the same.

The gaps that we decide to fill through acquisitions, those are always there. We're in the middle of, as you all know, our FY '21 planning. We're looking at all the different markets that CACI has strengths in, looking for some of those weakness areas, we can fill the gaps. The difference to the process is we'll also be looking over the long-term to make investments where post-COVID-19 technologies may make better sense or get a better ear from our customers.

It's a bit too early to discuss that today. But I can tell you, leading this company and rest of our business leaders, it is clearly at top of mind. In the near term, we're more operationally focused as our companies who might be looking at. So for us, M&A has taken a temporary hiatus as a result.

And when I say we're at a hiatus, 60 to 90 days at really doing financial modeling and the like. Our company is going to look slightly different coming out of this. Other potential companies will as well. But don't take that to mean, we're not looking at potential acquisitions and pursuing relationships.

We still have the phone. We still have webcasting, we're able to meet and go out there and still continue to touch companies that we were already out there touching prior to COVID-19. That allows us to better understand how they're hoping with it, how resilient are they, and the like. I think you mentioned on the liquidity side.

I mean, I'll let Tom talk a little bit about that. But we've done an awful lot. You know that our priority first is to invest for growth. And secondly, pay down debt.

So Tom?

Tom Mutryn -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Yeah. So kind of going into this, we had a credit facility with a large number of major U.S. and kind of international banks.

We believe fundamentally, as stewards to the company to make sure that we had access to liquidity in the event of a Black Swan type of event. And certainly, the COVID-19 and the subsequent shutdown qualified as that type of very three or four standard deviation event. And the good news is we have the liquidity to survive that. Early on, we did an assessment to see whether we had adequate liquidity and spoke to our directors whether we wanted to increase it and made the decision that we're happy with where we are and feel that we can certainly weather the storm.

So significant liquidity that has always been first and foremost, in my mind, to protect the long-term viability of CACI. And if we did additional acquisitions, we would do that borrowing additional money, while at the same time, ensuring that we do have that reserve capacity.

Matt Akers -- Barclays -- Analyst

Great. Thanks. That's really helpful. And I guess just one other one on LGS and Mastodon.

Could you just update us on how that -- those companies are progressing? I think you had sort of plan for a little bit of a ramp-up kind of in the back half of this year. I think you alluded in the prepared remarks to maybe some product sales could be delayed a little bit. Just any color you could give us there?

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Sure, Matt. So across the company, we have product deliveries and product development going on, specifically to LGS and Mastodon. We're through our first year both teams have done an outstanding job.

I'm extremely proud of both Kevin Kelly and Mark Benoit in their leadership of bringing their companies into CACI. It's very, very seamless today. We'll always have little bumps and bruises, but for the most part, very, very happy. As it pertains to some of the product deliveries, some of the products that we deliver across the company, you may say a more material amount from both LGS and Mastodon.

They're very specialized products. And as Tom mentioned during his prepared remarks, some of those need to go either on a test bench or go into a test situation prior to approval. So it's just not a simple box, pack and ship, and we take revenue at our dock. They have to be tested.

They're very specific types of equipment in the SIGINT realm, cyber realm and the like. So we'll see a slight perturbation of them, as Tom mentioned, a lot of these products are already built. Some are going through production now. They will all be delivered.

Timing, probably later in the fourth quarter and into our first quarter.

Matt Akers -- Barclays -- Analyst

Great. Thanks a lot.

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Gavin Parsons of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Gavin Parsons -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Hey. Thanks. Good morning.

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning Gavin.

Gavin Parsons -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Appreciate all the color on the immediate COVID-19 impact. But if we think about the longer term, I mean, is there any possibility that two years from now, you look at margins and there's a hit because you missed some performance milestones or something was delayed, and you weren't able to book the profit recognition? I appreciate it's still early on in the process, but any thoughts on whether or not this might have a lasting impact on margin recognition.

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Gavin, thanks. Look, yes, I'm actually trying to get myself to look out 12 months from now. Let me give you a little more fulsome answer, and I promise that I will hit margins.

Short answer to that is no. I mean, we'll submit the appropriate REAs where we have scheduled delays due to COVID, customers are allowing for that, clearly. So we will submit schedule REAs. And when those are approved, we'll come up with cost REAs as well.

And every program is going to have a little different story based on customer and government funding. At the end of the day, what I've been telling folks is COVID is a period of time. It's not the beginning of something completely new that is ever-existent from a businessperson's mindset. So we will come back and although different normalcy will be out there.

That different normalcy is how we work, where we work, how we get work done. You would have thought that we just advented teleworking but there's a lot of folks out there who, in the March time frame, even folks in my own company, I was asking about some facility space. Is it possible for us to work? No. I didn't even get my question out.

So now I think we've all recognized just how much we can do with the technology that we have. As you look at margins going forward, we have been firmly committed to growing better than the addressable market and ever-increasing bottom-line margins. I think Tom stated correctly during his prepared remarks, had it not been COVID, Tom and I and the rest of the company would have been delivering to the high side, if not beyond where we were on the net income which parlays into margin. So no, I don't see any long-term impacts here.

Gavin Parsons -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

That's helpful. I appreciate it. And then maybe just -- and as far as that growth in margin balance or trade-off, if you will. And going forward, if you have some product deliveries that hit next year, maybe that's a tailwind to the margins.

I know it's too early to talk about specific next year, but I mean, your long-term target, right, is 10 to 30 basis points a year. If you had toward the high end of that of some of those products sales come through, I mean, is that something that you would instead kind of invest toward IR&D or bid and proposal activity to try to put a lever on growth or how do you think about that trade-off?

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Thanks. So my answer while we're in COVID would be just like it would be, if not, we are working on our FY '21 plan, probably still too early to tell. With COVID, it's actually really too early to tell.

We're really waiting for customer directions to sort of settle out, let us understand what their new normal is. We have a lot of invoices we have to submit. We need to still work through with fee, without fee. Today, we're making the assumption FY '20 guidance at those CARES Act hours we'll not have fee, but there's going to be bill No.

4 and 5 and 6 coming up here. As it pertains to how our business looks at just going forward, we are always going to make investments in areas that are squarely in front of where our government customer is providing funding. And our shift to more mission technology areas and our investments there will not cease. We will invest in areas that will drive growth.

Secure mobility will be something you'll hear us talk more and more about. We did release in the February timeframe a SteelBox which is more of a SaaS kind of service. But we're already getting additional requirements there. How do we not handle just unclassified work.

Can we go to classified work versus secret. Clearly, that's going to get our attention. Where we invest is going to have to support both top and bottom-line growth. But overall, we've got 1,100, 1,200 different programs out there.

For very able and willing sector presidents that are putting their FY '21 plans in place. Haven't found one that isn't looking for additional investment, and we'll try to fit that in. Tom, any other color?

Tom Mutryn -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. So, Gavin, you try to -- should we focus on margin expansion or growth. And for us, it's not an OR, it's an AND. We believe we can do both.

Clearly, we need to invest, kind of which will drive growth. The framework which we have, looking at our business, enterprise, in technology, providing expertise and providing that mission support provides that framework for us to grow across those kind of various quadrants, if you will, of our business. And kind of doing, we kind of simultaneously expanding margin in kind of growing revenue is something that we feel very doable and it's kind of in our DNA.

Gavin Parsons -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Still comfortable on the 10, 30 bps a year?

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, sir.

Gavin Parsons -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Great. Thank you very much.

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yep. Thanks Gavin.

Our next question comes from Tobey Sommer of SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Jasper Bibb -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Hey. Good morning. This is Jasper Bibb on for Tobey. I was hoping you could update us on the company's experience ramping some recent larger awards in this environment?

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Josh, thanks. Yes, we've have continued our recruitment and our hiring of folks. One of the larger contracts that I think we referenced last quarter was the BEAGLE contract which is with our customers on border, $1.3 billion multiyear award.

We are slated to have a full transition of that contract in May. That means that all of our deliverables are in line, how we're going to execute that program, and we have the program fully staffed, and we are absolutely 100% on track. We have folks starting each and every day. Some are coming to our facilities, some are going to a government facility.

Some are out there teleworking. We're bringing them up to speed and the like. So on that program and on others, we continue to ramp those programs up. Will we see some that are going to be a little longer ramp-up than others? Absolutely so.

And if that drives some early REAs, we'll be sure to submit those. But overall, I'm very, very pleased with our talent acquisition team and our line folks are making certain that we are up -- that we are ramping up per our schedules.

Jasper Bibb -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

And then while it's early, I wanted to ask how you anticipate future federal spending priorities may be evolving at this point, given the large stimulus measures and associated deficit implications of those?

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, Josh. I sort of look at spending and where the government is going to go in four different areas. I think I touched a little bit on an earlier question around sort of COVID-19 CARES Act and additional stimulus spending, whether it's DHS, the Army National Guard, where we've been delivering a lot to other field hospitals or things in the critical response, interoperable command and control kind of work that we lead-in. We're already seeing some increased funding there.

And I think I gave you some color on that. If I look at government fiscal year '20, we -- our fiscal year is coming up into our last quarter. Agencies are fully funded through government fiscal year '20. The CARES Act is going to add incremental funding.

So I don't expect any impacts to any of our existing programs. If I were to look at fiscal year '21, I sort of look at closing our fiscal year '20 as sort of putting some sugar in your tea. When I look at FY '21, now you put a couple of drops in milk in there, it gets a little bit more cloudy. But what we do know? Last budget deal established discretionary funding caps for defense and nondefense spending.

So I believe those are going to remain large and very healthy markets for us. National Security priorities. I think ours importance as ever in -- if we had more time, we could probably talk about some of those threats. We have been watching and somehow how those folks have become actually more prevalent bad actors as this nation has been going through COVID.

So I see no lack of funding or lack of priorities in National Security space. I've been looking with our ledge affairs folks, government fiscal year '21 appropriations. They did -- they're past the ledger order or will we start with the CR? I think that's still early to tell, but suffice us to say, for many of you who've been in this marketplace for many years. We have a lot of experience at operating under a CR environment.

Congress has a lot on their plate with COVID-19. But bipartisan support for the security of this nation has never wavered, whether it was 9/11, whether it was the financial crisis, whether it was what we suffered through today within COVID. Beyond that, Josh, longer terms and have a higher deficits impact and how the healthcare spending, I don't have that clear of a crystal ball, but I'll tell you is it's probably early to say what kind of large level or high level, macro level changes are going to be out there. But I can tell you that we repositioned this company.

First of all, we are in the sweet spot of spending today. And we didn't reposition the company and we got lucky once. It's actually based on a large, very much involved strategic plan. And should we have to do that again.

We'll continue to do that. We're a very agile and very adaptable company. And we would expect CACI to be right in the forefront of where the customer spend if its two or three years out.

Jasper Bibb -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Thanks for taking the question.

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks Josh.

Operator

Edward Caso -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

Good morning. Thank you. I was hoping Tom could spend a little more time talking about the puts and takes on the cash flow side. How much of it is a shift to the right? What could possibly be lost the timing around REAs, how long that may take? And what -- how big the REA notice? Thank you.

Tom Mutryn -- Chief Financial Officer

OK, good. I add a few things there. Generally speaking, we're very comfortable with our operating cash flow. The government is obligated to pay their bills.

They pay their bills. At this point in time, the government payment offices, the government approval processes are intact. I just got some numbers with regards to cash collection for the month of April. Today is the last day of April.

Very much in line with our expectations, $440 million which is where we'd expect it to be. And so the money continues to come in. In terms of some of the COVID related impacts, some of those impacts, as I discussed, were timing related shift of product sales. And so when we recognize the revenue, when we deliver the products, we'll get the associated cash flow.

Some of them is kind of permanently lost. Our expectation right now in terms of lost fee on reimbursable hours. And so that decrements profit and decrement cash flow. That's all within the guidance ranges that we have, and we are reiterating those particular guidance ranges.

REAs typically take a while to prepare and submit to the government and have them adjudicated. So that is a slower process. But I would say that's probably a minority of the impacts that we're talking about. So that is not a large concern.

And the last item I mentioned was the deferral of certain employer payroll taxes. And we were able to defer those as virtually every kind of U.S. company per the CARES Act, and that will provide a cash flow benefit to us between now and the end of the calendar year.

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Ed, let me add one other thing to that too. Just -- we're just trying to provide as much insight as we can. When we think about hours that we'll invoice now, basically, if you can envision folks in an operation center, just like when the government closes down or we have weather delay. That time is difficult to make up because the time has already gone by.

It's not as though we put 600 people in operation center, we can support those networks better. So that kind of work will be invoice now. There is some of our work that has been under minimal, what I'll call COVID hours. Picture, we have 45 people in a lab, they can all work 35 hours week, but they can't work 40 because we're doing shifts and trying to implement social distancing.

That's 5% of their hours that could most likely be made up to go ahead and get scheduled delays back. So for every program we have has a different REA, cost and REA schedule area, I would tell you the majority of our programs are in the cost-plus arena. And on the REA front, I'd be looking at probably 15% to 20% of our programs will have the ability to submit REAs and then get incremental costs.

Edward Caso -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

And my other question is since we have Greg Bradford on the phone here, if he could give us a sense on what's happening in the United Kingdom, given their shelter in place rules and so forth and how it's impacting that business? Thanks.

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah sure. Greg, can you come on and address that?

Greg Bradford -- President and Chief Executive, CACI Limited UK

I'd be happy to add. Maybe to put it in context, how has the U.K. government reacted to coronavirus. And then what is our business over here and how has it been impacted which is a question you've asked.

U.K. has been locked down, and that's the term they use, since about mid-March which is about the same time, most of the U.S. did. All business has been ordered to work from home, if they can.

So that's pretty much all business. Only essential stores are open, grocery stores, pharmacy, gas stations, not even home improvement or garden nurseries are allowed to open. And people are told to stay at home and only come out once-a-day for no more than one hour for exercise or in my case to walk the dog. As a result of all this, we have closed all nine of our U.K.

offices. And our one office in Amsterdam in Holland. And virtually 100% of our employees, around 1,000 people are now working remotely from home. So that's kind of the state of play here.

In terms of our U.K. business...

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Go ahead, Greg.

Greg Bradford -- President and Chief Executive, CACI Limited UK

Sorry, in terms of our U.K. business, it's a very diverse business by design. It's a mixture of government, commercial, proprietary data and software products and services. And we have that.

We originally developed this strategy to give us protection. Because you can have one sector down one up at the same time. So if we have -- for multi-discipline that gives us greater safety. And that certainly seems to be coming into play now.

About 40% of our U.K. business is government. And 60% is commercial. Our government business is holding up extremely well, particularly our defense and national security business which are mission-critical industries.

Half of our commercial business is also holding up very well because we work with industries like grocery chains, financial services, utilities, and they're largely unimpacted by coronavirus. But about half our commercial business with 30% of all of the company is involved in sectors, retail, shopping centers, leisure which includes pubs and restaurants. And as we all well know, those businesses are effectively out of business today and for the immediate future. So our quarter three performance was excellent and well above planned.

We experienced minimal impact from coronavirus. Our quarter 4 performance will be impacted because of the challenges I just outlined on the commercial side. However, that said, we've had a great year so far, and we still expect to achieve our full FY '20 plan, and we're now sitting down and working hard on our plans for FY '21. So.

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Greg. Thank you very much. Appreciate it.

Edward Caso -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Seth Seifman of J.P. Morgan. Please go ahead.

Unkown speaker

This is actually Ben on for Seth.

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning Ben.

Unkown speaker

I was hoping if you could touch on the top-line momentum we've seen. Things have really accelerated the last couple of quarters and kind of how we should kind of think about this moving forward?

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Thanks, Ben. Yeah, we are extremely proud by the growth and by our -- the FY '19 plan that we put in last June. We expected, when we started this year to double our level of organic growth to around 5.4%, if I remember those numbers right, Ben, we're currently north of 7%.

And believe should things stay on the path that Tom shared, we will stay in that general 7% to 8% growth rate. Given our book to bill ratios, given the backlog that we have, given the success of being able to staff so far through this COVID environment, we would expect to continue to drive growth rates at greater than the addressable markets that we're out there serving. We're going through all that information now to look at what those growth rates are and then sort of set where our marker is for the organic portion as well as our overall growth. But given our backlog and given how the business is continually ramped up quarter over quarter, we believe we are nicely positioned as we go into FY '21.

Unkown speaker

Great. Thanks. And then can you maybe touch on any big recompetes to watch in FY '21 or some meaningful competitions for new work that we should be -- that should be on our radar?

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Thanks, Ben. We traditionally have a recompete rate around the 15% range. We're not looking to give too many details on FY '21, but that one fact.

That's a good planning number, at least for now. We'll come out with more specifics as we get closer to the fiscal year.

Unknown speaker

OK.

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks Ben.

Operator

Louie DiPalma -- William Blair and Company -- Analyst

John, Tom and Dan good morning.

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning.

Louie DiPalma -- William Blair and Company -- Analyst

John, you referenced secure mobility/cloud to protect National Security assets and targeting opportunities when the timing is right, post COVID-19. Related to this topic, on your first-quarter earnings call, you revealed that CACI has moved more applications to the Amazon C2S Intelligence Community Cloud for the next five service providers combined. There have been reports of a successor version to that contract called C2E in the works that's potentially worth $10 billion. And given your dominant market share for C2S and your recent momentum in winning large contracts, do you think that you would be one of the favorites to win the systems integrator component of that future contract?

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Louie, thanks. So the way we look at things like what AWS provides and what Microsoft Azure plans and some of these system in greater contracts. That's not the level where we operate.

We look at those whose been a service to us. And great partners of us and others in our industry as we move customers' applications to a cloud-based solution. It is still true that we move more intelligent apps to the cloud than the next five companies combined, that statement is still true. It's not one of those facts that I go out there and continue to check what I can tell you but that is still true.

But my comments related to COVID and the like were really around how do we do the business of supporting our national security needs in the intelligence space potentially in a slightly different manner. Today, there is classified work being done in SCIFs and there's unclassified work being done. There's unclassified work being done in customers' facilities that could just as easily be done in one of our facilities or actually done with people teleworking in it as well. But to be able to support that on a larger scale, we've done it in the past, you need to have networks, you need to have what we would call secure mobility.

If I'm in my home and I connect to my local network, I have a bank connect to my corporate network, the bank connects to the government's network, that's a lot of gaps and we have to make absolutely certain that we are protecting. A lot of solutions out there allow us to do that. Clearly, we've implemented a bunch of them in the last six weeks. So how do we take what we're using today as a temporary network kind of topology? And how we make that more permanent? So that when we come back around to the next, as Tom likes to say, Black Swan event, where we can't be socially nearing each other, how do we continue the mission of delivering government services and protecting this nation.

So it's not so much about where we see a specific contract going. All of my comments are more around the much broader use of how we're working today and how do we make that a more repeatable portion of how we work tomorrow.

Louie DiPalma -- William Blair and Company -- Analyst

Sounds good. Thanks John.

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Thanks Louie.

Operator

Josh Sullivan -- The Benchmark Company -- Analyst

Hey good morning.

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Hey good morning Josh.

Josh Sullivan -- The Benchmark Company -- Analyst

Just a question on the hiring environment. Do you have better access? Are you seeing better access to maybe some of those technology personnel who have migrated to the commercial technology world? You mentioned you've got some nice backlog wins here over the last year. Does the current environment help you staff some of those contracts that you otherwise might not have had access to?

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Thanks, Josh. I would say without COVID-19 in general we have been drawing more technology folks from the commercial side. A couple of reasons there.

One, pre-COVID, we do an employee survey every other year to understand how we're doing. Tom and I and other senior leaders can have an idea where we are. But reality only comes from surveying 23,000 employees and allowing them to tell you exactly where we are and what we need to do better. We've talked about that many, many times on these calls.

What we do is we score ourselves against the high-tech workforces and corporations out there. So we putting the right benefits, the right working environment, the right kind of challenging work in place that would draw folks who traditionally believe they had to go to the commercial high-tech side, will have that experience. So on that regard, we are making progress, albeit slow, it's tough to turn some of these shifts. We've had great responses there.

If we look to COVID, this is an area where frankly because of the foresight of our federal government and all in leaders at all levels, for them to pick up on the fact that we hold the majority of the classified and top-secret base of employees in this nation. That to have those folks become people who were claiming unemployment, take that person's ability away to continue to do clear and clear work. So is there -- in the near term, close term better job security, perhaps, the National Security realm? Yes. Is that a sustainable reason for somebody to switch? No.

But at the end of the day, we are winning more and more mission and enterprise technology jobs. And those are the type of jobs that your software engineers and your digital signal processor engineers and all are looking to be a part of. I'd also add, we're going to bring in just short of 250 interns in the middle of all this. That's the largest incoming intern class that we've had and the percentage of college hires that we have come in the company has risen as well.

So that would also pertain to the fact that we are doing the AND. We're still providing expertise, but adding a large technology component to some of our major wins is drawing a very different type of potential employee to us.

Josh Sullivan -- The Benchmark Company -- Analyst

I appreciate that. And then just one on the recompete conversation. Are you seeing any increased preference for the incumbent contractor, just given some of the reduced resources or time that customers to evaluate contracts? Is there any -- do you think there'll be any preference for the incumbent?

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I mean, on all those awards that I'm really competing, I'm hopeful of it. And all those jobs that we're going after work, I'm hoping that that doesn't work, right? But no, seriously speaking, we may see some short-term extensions for contracts that all of the companies hold just to minimize the amount of churn and the like. But for the most part, be it not for COVID and when we come out of COVID, it's going to be business as usual.

So from where I sit, I don't see that changing greatly. Tom?

Tom Mutryn -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. And the other fact is the government is required to follow the federal acquisition regulation which provides a kind of in partial determination of how contracts are awarded, and there's nothing to suggest that the government will deviate from their kind of mandate to have that kind of impartial contract determination.

Josh Sullivan -- The Benchmark Company -- Analyst

Got it. OK. Appreciate it. Thank you.

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. You bet. Thank you.

Operator

Greg Konrad -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Hi. Good morning. I just wanted to follow-up a little bit on the last question. I think in November, you got a task order that kind of involved the CACI at Agile Solution Factory.

What type of opportunities are you seeing with that? How big is the opportunity? And maybe how you expect that to grow?

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Thank you. Thanks a lot, Greg. Yes.

So the Agile Solution Factory, a relatively large investment we made four or five years back. It was located in Ashburn. We built that out following a U.S. Army National Guard award, and that set us up well to win this program which is known as BEAGLE in the customs in port area.

Roughly a five or six year, $1.3 billion. That's a couple of $100 million a year when we get to the full run rate. The ability to grow that is more growing the concept and having somewhere to perform that work then it is anything else. So let me take a minute to explain that.

If you think about putting the word factory against software and calling it agile, picture, a production facility building cars. There's a well-established way how you can build cars. But we believe there is a well-established way to do agile software development versus waterfall type development. And what the difference there is customers can get seven or eight releases per year, think about your iPhone operating system downloads versus one each year or one every X number of months.

We have the processes, the procedures, we keep the majority of the NDU classes coming -- come into the National Defense University classes. We looked at a benchmark for a lot of that teaching and a lot of that training. So it's a repeatable factory. So then the question that we're looking at now is, if that's running well, and we have the BEAGLE program and the Army National Guard program running, what other work can we go out and talk to our customers about and say, instead of doing a traditional software development RFP, tell us what applications you need built.

And we'll run them through our factory. So to us, it opens up a whole new era of how do we help the United States government move more toward agile because requirements are continually changing. And that allows them a more cost-effective way. It allows us to better staff and tied to the earlier question, attract more software engineering and system engineering talent to CACI.

So it's a win for us. It's a win for our customers as well.

Greg Konrad -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Thank you. And then just to follow-up on margins. I mean, you kind of pointed to 10% EBITDA for the year, but it still looks like you exit the year at a higher rate despite some of the slips in program deliveries. What's happening in Q4? And then just how should we think about a baseline for fiscal year '21 when we think about 10 to 30 basis points of margin expansion?

Tom Mutryn -- Chief Financial Officer

OK. Yes. So in terms of either kind of margins, we'll continue to focus on improving those, as John said, it's a bit premature to talk specifically about FY '21 as we're in the midst of the planning process. And some of the COVID-19 activities certainly have impacted our expected fourth-quarter EBITDA margin.

But that being said, we expect it to be kind of north of 10%. If you just do the arithmetic, that would suggest where we are trying to get you the full-year set of numbers. So a lot of positive momentum. That margin expansion is driven by a whole host of factors, focusing on the right types of programs, getting high award fees, self-performing, direct labor versus subcontractors performing direct labor, controlling indirect costs, introducing stickier harder margin into a kind of product to get into our mix, mission technology products and the like.

And so we're comfortable with those kind of margin trends that we've been discussing.

Greg Konrad -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Mariana Perez Mora -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Good morning.

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning.

Mariana Perez Mora -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

So a lot of coronavirus details, thank you very much. My question is, you mentioned the customer efforts to maintain an active RFP and award environment. Can you please discuss if the RFPs you are seeing lately? And ultimately, the ones you are interested to explore are related to COVID-19 expected contracts or they show an incremental demand for IT services?

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

OK. Mariana, thank you. So let me start with where we see contract awards and RFPs today. Government is still running.

We're seeing award decisions. We are seeing RFPs coming out. Several bids, as I mentioned during my prepared remarks are going to include virtual present -- presentations as we and our customers adjust to this new operating environment. We're very pleased with our award performance.

I've always said that awards are lumpy. So our trailing 12 month book to bill is still very strong at 2.1 times. And I'd also share that at this point, even early in our fourth quarter, we are very much on track to exceed what we did in the third quarter and very happy with where we'll finish this overall year. As for where we're seeing RFPs, it is very much balanced between expertise RFPs and mission RFPs.

There has been no change in that. What you'll see change in our fundamentals as we go forward is clearly, as we build up the right capabilities on the mission side and some of our technology offerings, I will be able to address more technology RFPs than we would have in the past. I don't have any current breakout and the like. We do try to provide that information as we win new business.

But -- in our new business area, really looking at a mix of expertise RFPs and technology RFPs, and that blend of both of those will -- we are very focused on will allow us to continue to grow top and bottom line.

Mariana Perez Mora -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

And is there any particular technology that you are focused on or particularly levered up on the submitted bids you have currently?

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I mean, I don't have that level of detail. I can tell you in general anything to do in the electronic warfare, cyber, counter, counter-UAS, secure mobility, anything that allows customers and folks out in the field to detect signals. And geo-locate those and understand how do they prosecute their missions in and around those enemy signals is really where our longer-term focus is.

And those are the kind of RFPs that we have been responding to and have been quite successful in over the last 18 to 24 months.

Mariana Perez Mora -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

OK. And last one is on the competitive environment. Can you describe like current competitive environment post coronavirus and also the appetite from the nontraditional different IT services provider to get into a sense?

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Under this period of time, under COVID, I haven't seen any changes whatsoever to how we respond RFPs and those folks that are either entering or exiting this market.

Tom Mutryn -- Chief Financial Officer

I agree with -- it's very much of a status quo environment. The competitive environment, like most industries, is kind of robust, a lot of kind of well-respected providers in this space. And there's this certain amount of work that we're all kind of going after. We're trying to differentiate ourselves on a number of fronts in making sure we have competitive cost structures, making sure that we have high level of technical solutions in our proposals.

And we believe we've been winning a kind of disproportionate share of the work. Hence, our really strong trailing 12 month book to bill, right. But no expected change in the competitive environment.

Mariana Perez Mora -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Thank you very much.

Tom Mutryn -- Chief Financial Officer

You're welcome.

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Your next question comes from Cai von Rumohr of Cowen & Co. Please go ahead.

Cai von Rumohr -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

Thank you very much. So why was the decremental margin as high as it was on the COVID revenue hit of $10 million, $6 million or 16%. And second, particularly given your cost-plus mix, and looking forward, given that COVID really started to impact results here. Starting in March, should we expect a bigger negative impact in the fourth quarter which is what Greg Bradford suggested for the U.K.?

Tom Mutryn -- Chief Financial Officer

So in terms of the margin in the third quarter related to the COVID impact. At that point in time, although the CARES Act was passed, our third-quarter results do not reflect any recovery of the CARES Act just because of the time when we close our books per GAAP rules. And what happened was, we lost our labor-based work in T&M, in cost plus, we lost the revenue associated with that labor-based work, but we maintained the cost structure. So we're seeing revenue flows kind of directly through the P&L with the cost structure being intact, such that it was relatively high incremental margin for those kind of lost hours.

As we move into the fourth quarter, the phenomenon is slightly different. There are some shift in product sales, temporary which are higher margins but the major impact is the lost fees on those CARES Act recovery hours, kind of which we spoke about which are less impactful on a margin basis.

Cai von Rumohr -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

So I mean, is the net impact more or less in the fourth quarter? Assuming that some of it...

Tom Mutryn -- Chief Financial Officer

Well, I think we provided that. So in the fourth quarter, I think we provided giving that information on kind of the revenue impact is approximately -- kind of let me to get my set of notes here.

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

It's $65 million.

Tom Mutryn -- Chief Financial Officer

Well, $65 million for the full year, so $55 million in the revenue in the fourth quarter and net income of $11 million in the fourth quarter is what the implied numbers are. Greg's impact is fully incorporated into the numbers that I discussed.

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. I guess, Cai I would also add, yes, back to a signal versus the noise kind of thing. I think how we look at where we are is the reiteration of our guidance. It shows that we have the confidence to -- and the ability frankly to pivot in this COVID environment that we're in.

And when we get -- when the dust settles on the CARES Act and the like, and we're able to relay out some of our facilities that will allow us to bring more folks back to work. This problem is the problem, this current phase we're in sort of runs its course. So -- and believe me, we're doing anything we can looking at it in a very safe manner, as how do we bring folks back, they need access to secure data links, and I've been working with the directors, deputy directors of all the intelligence agencies, looking at how do we slowly bring folks back. And clearly, we want to bring those folks back that don't have access to the secure comps that they need today.

Cai von Rumohr -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

Last one, when do you expect to hit your run rate on digital?

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Towards the end of -- well, we finished transition at the end of May. So at some point during early 2021, Cai, is what our best estimate is now.

Cai von Rumohr -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

Thank you.

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

You bet.

Operator

Jon Raviv -- Citi -- Analyst

Hey. Thanks for the time here. And I must just have to say it was really wonderful hearing Greg this morning. We really appreciate it.

Greg, good to hear from you. Well, my question is for John, and I'll keep it to one because I know we're way over time. But just building on your previous answer, John, you've been around this industry for a couple of years, I think. And as you mentioned, since you tend to pivot to where the national priorities are, 9/11, made you pivot one way.

The last several years have been this very thought through pivot by you guys toward adjacent direction. Where do you see -- what does the industry generally do or what has your company generally done during these times of pivot? And how are you preparing for a potential pivot over the next, say, the next five years?

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Jon, thanks. We're -- I think I mentioned earlier, I sort of see where we are in the few different phases. Let me be a little tactical first and then be a little more strategic next.

Look, over the short term, what I call the short-term is Q3 and Q4 of FY '20. We're going to have impacts because of shift work and reducing staffing levels in labs and SCIFs and operator centers and with the current facility layouts, we believe this -- those are all going to be temporary. We're going to continue to remain focused on protecting employees and working with our customers and getting steps toward the new normal. And I can tell you, all that's going well.

Company is opening one T-SCIF bringing 330 people back from having to bill against CARES Act hours and fully recoverable with fee hours is a major step forward. As they get six to 12 months, the impact is going to continue to lessen. I believe the nation's response are going to turn into more and more opportunities. So how would we go about the next pivot? I don't think we require a large pivot.

Corporation wise, the use of the term pivot in the previous answer was around pivoting from being underneath COVID-19 back to some kind of new normal. What excites me the most is how do we look at how we perform our work today and how do we do that in a much more separated, segregated manner. That really plays to the strength of the last three to four years of investments we put into our IT network. For us to be able to work in multiple cities so that we could be able to recruit and hire in different areas.

That plan and that network configuration we put in place clearly was also there, should we find ourselves in the kind of opportunity space that we are today. So from a capability side, National Security needs today that we have today will not go away. I do believe from the actions of some major countries out there, military action specifically that they have been exercising different regions around this world, while the U.S. is going through COVID is another indicator, but there's even more growth out there in areas that the nation will need those kinds of expertise and technology solutions that CACI provides.

Thirdly, domestic and intelligence budgets have always been aided by Bipartisan Act. And I'm well informed to understand that when you move the federal deficit up by extra trillions of dollars beyond where the press is at, but where our business leaders are understanding how does the budgeting cycle change, I frankly don't believe that in a period of time that we are today and even in the 3- to 5-year future which was a focus of your question, I believe there will be more demand for ways to protect this nation. This was a COVID virus impact. And look at the National Security implications that that has placed on us.

I think there is only more growth in the space that I and my competimates are in. I believe the CACI is very well positioned to go and take advantage of those. And of course, our strong track record of doing mergers and acquisitions to quickly fill gaps in those areas that we believe are going to grow even faster or new areas that we didn't have capabilities for, we're the right kind of company that can pivot quickly to go after additional life space opportunities which I believe there's a number of them out there.

Jon Raviv -- Citi -- Analyst

Thank you very much for that detailed answer. Thank you.

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you Jon.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to John Mengucci for any closing remarks.

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks Andrea, and thank you for your help on today's call. Before we close, I would like to take a moment to wish our executive chairman and chairman of the board, a very happy birthday, and thank him for his guidance and support across the many, many, many years. We would like to thank everyone who dialed in or listened to the webcast for their participation. We know that many of you will have follow-up questions.

Tom Mutryn, Dan Leckburg and George Price are available after today's call. Please stay healthy, and all my best to you and all your families. This concludes our call. Thank you, and have a great day.

[Operator signoff]

Duration: 81 minutes

Call participants:

Dan Leckburg -- Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

John Mengucci -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Tom Mutryn -- Chief Financial Officer

Unknown speaker

Matt Akers -- Barclays -- Analyst

Gavin Parsons -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Jasper Bibb -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Edward Caso -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

Greg Bradford -- President and Chief Executive, CACI Limited UK

Unkown speaker

Louie DiPalma -- William Blair and Company -- Analyst

Josh Sullivan -- The Benchmark Company -- Analyst

Greg Konrad -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Mariana Perez Mora -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Cai von Rumohr -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

Jon Raviv -- Citi -- Analyst

