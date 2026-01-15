CACI International (CACI) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that CACI International (CACI) will report quarterly earnings of $6.44 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.27 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CACI International metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Expertise' should come in at $1.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues by Customer Group- Federal Civilian Agencies' will reach $420.06 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues by Customer Group- Department of Defense' of $1.42 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Technology' will likely reach $1.27 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenue - Organic Growth (YOY)' will reach 6.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.1% in the same quarter last year.

Shares of CACI International have demonstrated returns of +9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CACI is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

CACI International, Inc. (CACI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.