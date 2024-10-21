CACI International (CACI) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect CACI International (CACI) to post quarterly earnings of $5.08 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 16.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.93 billion, up 4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CACI International metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Expertise' to reach $898.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Technology' of $1.03 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues by Customer Group- Commercial and other' to come in at $93.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues by Customer Group- Federal Civilian Agencies' should arrive at $408.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues by Customer Group- Department of Defense' stands at $1.42 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for CACI International here>>>



Shares of CACI International have demonstrated returns of +8.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CACI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

CACI International, Inc. (CACI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.