CACI International (CACI) Price Target Increased by 5.04% to 409.94

The average one-year price target for CACI International (NYSE:CACI) has been revised to 409.94 / share. This is an increase of 5.04% from the prior estimate of 390.25 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 358.55 to a high of 487.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.03% from the latest reported closing price of 365.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 948 funds or institutions reporting positions in CACI International. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 3.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CACI is 0.36%, a decrease of 6.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 24,370K shares. The put/call ratio of CACI is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,011K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 697K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 715K shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 10.15% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 676K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 713K shares, representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 9.52% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 675K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 5.65% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 567K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares, representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 12.37% over the last quarter.

Caci International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CACI’s approximately 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address its customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. The Company's culture based on a good character, innovation, and excellence drives its success and earns recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the Company consistently deliver strong shareholder value.

