Is CACI International (CACI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is CACI International (CACI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

CACI International is one of 618 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CACI International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CACI's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CACI has returned about 76.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 30.4%. This shows that CACI International is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is NetApp (NTAP). The stock is up 38.3% year-to-date.

In NetApp's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CACI International belongs to the Computer - Services industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 21% so far this year, so CACI is performing better in this area.

In contrast, NetApp falls under the Computer- Storage Devices industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #23. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +18.9%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on CACI International and NetApp as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.