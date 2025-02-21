CACI International (CACI) Down 19% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for CACI International (CACI). Shares have lost about 19% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is CACI International due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

CACI International Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

CACI International reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

CACI reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $5.95 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.1%. The bottom line increased 36.5% on a year-over-year basis, primarily driven by higher revenues and operating income, partially offset by higher tax provisions and interest expenses.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, CACI reported revenues of $2.1 billion, which surpassed the consensus mark by 5.76%. The top line increased 14.5% from the prior-year quarter, primarily driven by 8.1% organic growth.

CACI’s Q2 Details

In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, contract awards totaled $1.17 billion, with roughly 45% for new business. Awards exclude ceiling values of multi-award, indefinite delivery and indefinite quantity contracts.

Total backlog as of Dec. 31, 2024, was $31.8 billion, up 18.2% from $26.9 billion reported a year ago. The funded backlog was $4.1 billion, up 10.8% from the $3.7 billion reported a year ago. Our estimates for total backlog and funded backlog were pegged at $33.9 billion and $4.3 billion, respectively.

In terms of the customer mix, the Department of Defense contributed 75.1% to total revenues in the reported quarter. Federal Civilian Agencies made up 20.7%, while Commercial and other customers accounted for 4.2%. Our estimates for the Department of Defense, Federal Civilian Agencies and Commercial and Other customers’ contributions toward total revenues were pegged at 74.7%, 20.6% and 4.7%, respectively.

The Prime Contractor and Subcontractor accounted for 88.7% and 11.3% of total revenues, respectively. Our model estimates for the Prime Contractor and Subcontractor’s contributions toward total revenues were pinned at 90% and 10%, respectively.

In terms of contract type, cost-plus-fee-type, fixed-price, and time and material-type contracts contributed 59.1%, 28.7% and 12.2%, respectively, to total revenues. Our model estimates for cost-plus-fee-type, fixed-price, and time-and-material-type contracts’ contributions toward total revenues were pegged at 61.4%, 25.7% and 12.9%, respectively.

Expertise and Technology accounted for 44.1% and 55.9% of total revenues, respectively. Our estimates for Expertise and Technology’s contributions toward total revenues were pegged at 46.6% and 53.4%, respectively.

The operating income for the quarter amounted to $181.3 million, up 36% year over year. Moreover, the operating margin expanded 130 basis points (bps) to 8.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 36.3% year over year to $233 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 180 bps to 11.1%.

CACI’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec. 31, 2024, CACI had cash and cash equivalents of $175.7 million compared with the previous quarter’s $441 million.

The total long-term (net of the current portion) debt was $2.98 billion, up 69.3% from Sept. 30, 2024.

The company generated operating cash flow (excluding mini-automatic radar plotting aid or MARPA) of $76 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, down 8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

CACI Updates Fiscal 2025 Guidance

Buoyed by stronger-than-expected second-quarter performance, CACI raised its guidance for fiscal 2025. The company now anticipates revenues between $8.45 billion and $8.65 billion ($8.55 billion at midpoint), up from the earlier guidance of $8.37-$8.57 billion ($8.47 billion at midpoint).

Adjusted net income for fiscal 2025 is projected in the band of $537-$557 million, up from the earlier guidance of $523-$543 million. The company now estimates non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $23.87-$24.76, up from the previous guidance of $23.24-$24.13.

Free cash flow is now anticipated to be $450 million compared with the previous guidance of $445 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -7.49% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, CACI International has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, CACI International has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

