CACI International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CACI

In trading on Friday, shares of CACI International Inc (Symbol: CACI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $320.11, changing hands as high as $322.48 per share. CACI International Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CACI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CACI's low point in its 52 week range is $275.79 per share, with $359.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $321.20.

