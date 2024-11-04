CACI to host investor day

Investor Day to be held in New York on November 8 at 8:45 am. Webcast Link
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CACI:
- CACI awarded $226M task order
- CACI price target raised to $610 from $500 at Barclays
- Jefferies aerospace & defense analysts hold analyst/industry conference call
- CACI price target raised to $637 from $577 at Wells Fargo
- CACI price target raised to $650 from $520 at Truist
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.