CACI Grabs $123M Defense Health Readiness Support Contract

CACI International CACI has recently secured a five-year $123 million task order from the Naval Information Warfare Center (“NIWC”) Atlantic. The task order has been awarded under the Seaport-Next Generation contract vehicle.

Per the terms of the deal, CACI will provide NIWC with defense health readiness engineering support for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force. The contract will require CACI to provide full lifecycle mission support, including engineering and integration support, training, testing, cyber security, planning, fleet support, and release management.

CACI has been winning a record number of deals for a while, reflecting its disciplined business development actions, consistent operational excellence and high customer satisfaction. The reliability provided by CACI’s services makes it a preferred choice among contractors.

CACI International, Inc. Price and Consensus

CACI International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CACI International, Inc. Quote

In the last reported quarter, CACI was awarded contracts worth $1.5 billion. The company secured several notable deals, including a $557.8-million single-award task order from the United States Department of Defense Information Analysis Center (“IAC”). The latest contract, which is part of IAC’s Multiple-Award Contract vehicle, is aimed at the transition of modern digital tools into the U.S. Navy acquisition enterprise for the Navy’s Digital Integration Support Cell and Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane.

CACI also secured an $80 million task order from the U.S. Army’s Intelligence and Security Command and the 116th Military Intelligence Brigade. Per the contract, CACI will provide mission expertise in support of the Army’s Solutions for Intelligence Analysis 3 effort.

These back-to-back wins are key catalysts for CACI, which boasts a large pipeline of new projects and wins deals at regular intervals. As of Jun 30, 2022, its total backlog was $23.3 billion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, CACI carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of CACI have increased 2.5% year to date (YTD).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Clearfield CLFD, Silicon Laboratories SLAB and Monolithic Power MPWR. Clearfield and Silicon Laboratories each sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Monolithic Power carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clearfield's fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 10 cents to 80 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved 36 cents north to $3.13 per share in the past 60 days.

Clearfield’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 33.9%. Shares of CLFD have soared 18.6% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Silicon Laboratories’ third-quarter 2022 earnings has increased 36.1% to $1.13 per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 20.5% up to $4.41 per share in the past 60 days.

Silicon Laboratories’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 63.6%. Shares of SLAB have decreased 38.3% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monolithic Power's third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised 34 cents upward to $3.49 per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 95 cents north to $12.56 per share in the past 60 days.

MPWR's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.8%. Shares of the company have decreased 14.4% YTD.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CACI International, Inc. (CACI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (SLAB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.