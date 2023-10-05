CACI Grabs $917M Air Force Contract to Advance C5ISR Program

CACI International CACI recently secured a contract from the U.S. Air Force’s Research Laboratory (“AFRL”). Per the contract, CACI will continue to provide software and systems to advance and modernize AFRL’s command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) programs.

The contract will run over the next five years and has a maximum ceiling value of $917 million. Under the terms of the deal, CACI will implement agile and adaptable processes to develop mission software and data analysis capabilities to advance and modernize AFRL’s C5ISR programs.

CACI has been winning a record number of deals for a while, reflecting its disciplined business development actions, consistent operational excellence and high customer satisfaction. The reliability provided by CACI’s services makes it a preferred choice among contractors.

CACI International, Inc. Price and Consensus

CACI International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CACI International, Inc. Quote

In August 2023, CACI won a five-year contract worth $125 million to provide C5ISR support to the U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. In the same month, the company grabbed a $2.7 billion contract from the National Security Agency to provide intelligence analysis.

In fiscal 2023, CACI secured several notable deals, including a $5.71 billion blanket purchase agreement from the U.S. Air Force to provide enterprise IT services under the Enterprise Information Technology as a Service Wave 1 contract. The company also secured a single-award contract from the U.S. Navy in the last fiscal. The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, which is called Spectral, will run over the next seven years and is worth up to $1.2 billion.

These back-to-back wins are the key catalysts for the company, which boasts a large pipeline of new projects and wins deals at regular intervals. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company won contracts worth $2.3 billion and ended the fiscal with a total backlog of $25.8 billion.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NVIDIA NVDA, Paylocity Holding PCTY and Palo Alto Networks PANW. NVIDIA and Paylocity each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Palo Alto Networks carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA's third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 8 cents to $3.32 per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 21 cents to $10.67 per share in the past 30 days.

NVIDIA’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing on one occasion, the average surprise being 9.8%. Shares of NVDA have surged 206.5% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Paylocity’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has remained unchanged at $1.07 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have moved 10 cents upward to $5.58 per share in the past 60 days.

Paylocity’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 39.7%. Shares of PCTY have declined 4.7% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Palo Alto Networks' first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 6 cents to $1.16 per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 38 cents to $5.34 per share in the past 60 days.

Palo Alto Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 22.2%. Shares of PANW have surged 69.7% YTD.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CACI International, Inc. (CACI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.