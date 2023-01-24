CACI Grabs $284M NSA Contract for Systems Engineering Support

CACI International CACI recently secured a single-award prime contract from the National Security Agency (“NSA”). The contract will run over the next five years and is worth up to $284 million.

Per the agreement, CACI will provide mission expertise and systems engineering support for NSA’s Cybersecurity Directorate. The company will also help NSA modernize its systems engineering processes.

CACI has been winning a record number of deals for a while, reflecting its disciplined business development actions, consistent operational excellence and high customer satisfaction. The reliability provided by CACI’s services makes it a preferred choice among contractors.

CACI International, Inc. Price and Consensus

CACI International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CACI International, Inc. Quote

In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, CACI won contracts worth $3.2 billion. Management secured several notable deals, including a $5.71 billion blanket purchase agreement from the U.S. Air Force to provide enterprise IT services under the Enterprise Information Technology as-a-Service Wave 1 contract.

The 10-year award is aimed at the transition of the Air Force from an in-house, base-centric, capabilities-based IT delivery model to an enterprise service delivery model to deliver secure, high-quality, cost-effective services. These enable mission success, improving end-user experiences.

The company clinched a $174 million contract to offer mission expertise and innovative solutions to the U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command for the advancement of naval ship machinery, systems, equipment and structural performance while reducing costs.

In the fiscal first quarter, CACI was awarded a $54.6 million research and analysis task order from the U.S. DoD’s Information Analysis Center (“IAC”). Per the contract, which is part of IAC’s Multiple Award Contract vehicle, CACI aims to provide mission expertise solutions to the U.S. Army Futures Command’s Assured Positioning, Navigation, Timing and Space (APNT/Space) Cross Functional Team at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, AL.

These back-to-back wins are the key catalysts for the company, which boasts a large pipeline of new projects and wins deals at regular intervals. As of Sep 30, 2022, CACI’s total backlog was $24.9 billion.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, CACI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of CACI have risen 5% over the past year.

