CACI Gets EITaaS Wave 1 Agreement By The Air Force And Space Force

(RTTNews) - CACI International Inc (CACI) announced the company was awarded a $5.7 billion blanket purchase agreement for Enterprise Information Technology as a Service Wave 1 to deliver enterprise technology to more than 800,000 Airmen and Space Force Guardians. EITaaS is a Department of the Air Force initiative, which includes the Air Force and Space Force.

The company will provide an enhanced IT management system, IT storefront, enterprise help desk, local field services, and life cycle support for end-user devices. CACI said the company and its partners will transform the Dept. of the Air Force IT services from an in-house, base-centric delivery model to an advanced enterprise service delivery model.

