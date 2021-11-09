Markets
CACI Gets $785 Mln Order With U.S. Army Special Operations Command

(RTTNews) - CACI International Inc (CACI) said that it has been awarded a new five-year single-award task order worth potentially $785 million for Special Operations Forces Emerging Threats, Operations, and Planning Support.

CACI noted that it will provide expertise in integrated information warfare and electronic warfare (EW) solutions, training, readiness, and modernization to advance U.S. Army Special Operations Command missions.

