CACI Gets $123.4 Mln Task Order For Defense Health Readiness Engineering Support

(RTTNews) - CACI International Inc (CACI) said the company was awarded a $123.4 million task order to continue to provide the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic with defense health readiness engineering support for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Air Force. The five-year task order was awarded under the Seaport-Next Generation contract vehicle.

The company noted that, during its previous contract, CACI's technical and cyber support has successfully delivered more than 3,000 implementations for TMIP across the Navy, Marine Corps, and the Air Force using proven Agile methodologies.

