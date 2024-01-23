CACI Gets $526 Mln Multi-year Task Order From US Army

News & Insights

January 23, 2024

(RTTNews) - CACI International Inc. (CACI) said on Tuesday that it has received a five-year, single-award task order worth up to $526 million to provide network modernization and sustainment technology to the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Command Control Communications-Tactical, or PEO-C3T.

The Global Enterprise Network Modernization, or GENMOD, task order is part of the Alliant 2 indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity, or IDIQ contract vehicle.

Under GENMOD, CACI will deliver a one-stop-shop for vertical integration to create a high-speed network, modernizing the Army's enterprise IT infrastructure and facilities across the Pacific and Southwest Asia.

CACI will also integrate technologies to transform classified and unclassified networks, audio and voice, data fabric, virtual desktop infrastructure or VDI storage, commercial solutions for classified or CSfC for secure and flexible remote access, and command center capabilities.

