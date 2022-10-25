CACI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CACI International Inc (Symbol: CACI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $277.48, changing hands as high as $278.71 per share. CACI International Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CACI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CACI's low point in its 52 week range is $238.29 per share, with $313.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $277.81.

