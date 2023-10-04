CACI Awarded Up To $917 Mln Five-year Contract By U.S. Air Force's Research Laboratory

(RTTNews) - CACI International, Inc. (CACI) announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a five-year contract, with a maximum ceiling value of $917 million, to continue to provide complete life cycle software and systems engineering to improve battlespace awareness for the U.S. Air Force's Research Laboratory (AFRL).

The contract supports the performance, research, and gathering of data and information processing capabilities for the AFRL.

Under the contract, CACI will implement Agile and adaptable processes to develop mission software and data analysis capabilities to advance and modernize command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR) programs.

These capabilities will enhance information dissemination and decision-making across the Air Force and intelligence community, improve information security, and meet program mission objectives.

