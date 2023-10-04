News & Insights

Markets
CACI

CACI Awarded Up To $917 Mln Five-year Contract By U.S. Air Force's Research Laboratory

October 04, 2023 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CACI International, Inc. (CACI) announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a five-year contract, with a maximum ceiling value of $917 million, to continue to provide complete life cycle software and systems engineering to improve battlespace awareness for the U.S. Air Force's Research Laboratory (AFRL).

The contract supports the performance, research, and gathering of data and information processing capabilities for the AFRL.

Under the contract, CACI will implement Agile and adaptable processes to develop mission software and data analysis capabilities to advance and modernize command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR) programs.

These capabilities will enhance information dissemination and decision-making across the Air Force and intelligence community, improve information security, and meet program mission objectives.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CACI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.