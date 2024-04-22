News & Insights

CACI Awarded $1.3 Bln Task Order - Quick Facts

April 22, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CACI International Inc (CACI) said it has been awarded a five-year task order worth a total estimated value of $1.3 billion to provide communications and information technology expertise to U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command. This expands CACI's current relationship with these two commands, service component commands, and associated staff elements and organizations, by providing IT solutions and expertise.

Under the order, CACI will modernize and improve critical software and hardware performance, optimize network IT and communications, and deliver end-user support for over 11,000 personnel across 60 locations throughout Europe and Africa.

CACI

