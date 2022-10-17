Markets
CACEIS To Acquire European Asset Servicing Activities Of RBC Investor Services

(RTTNews) - CACEIS, the asset servicing banking group of Crédit Agricole S.A. and Santander, and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO, RY) have signed a MoU with a view for CACEIS to acquire the European asset servicing activities of RBC Investor Services and its associated Malaysian centre of excellence. RBC Investor Services is a provider of asset services.

The companies noted that the proposed deal excludes RBC Investor Services' Canadian operations. It will have a de minimus impact to RBC's common equity Tier 1 ratio and earning per share.

