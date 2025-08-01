CACC's Q2 Earnings Lag on High Costs, Finance Charges Provide Support

Credit Acceptance Corporation’s CACC second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $8.56 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.84. Also, the bottom line declined 18.6% year over year.



Results were hurt by an increase in operating expenses. On the other hand, higher finance charges, growth in net loan receivable and a fall in provisions were the tailwinds.



Including the non-recurring items, net income was $87.4 million or $7.42 per share against a net loss of $47.1 million or $3.83 per share in the prior-year quarter.

CACC’s GAAP Revenues Up, Operating Expenses Rise

Total GAAP revenues for the reported quarter were $583.8 million, up 8.5% year over year. Increased finance charges and other income supported revenue growth. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $585 million.



Provision for credit losses was $172.6 million, plunging 46.2%.



Operating expenses of $155.5 million surged 25%.



As of June 30, 2025, net loans receivable were $8 billion, up 1.9% from December 2024-end.



Total assets were $8.72 billion as of the same date, down from $8.85 billion as of Dec 31, 2024. Total shareholders’ equity was $1.55 billion, down from $1.75 billion as of Dec 31, 2024.

Share Repurchase Update for CACC

During the reported quarter, Credit Acceptance repurchased roughly 0.53 million shares.

Our Take on Credit Acceptance

Mounting expenses are expected to hurt Credit Acceptance’s bottom-line growth. Moreover, weak asset quality because of a tough operating backdrop might hamper financials. However, the company is well-positioned for revenue growth, given the gradual increase in demand for consumer loans.



Credit Acceptance Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Credit Acceptance Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Credit Acceptance Corporation Quote

Currently, Credit Acceptance carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of CACC’s Peers

Navient Corporation NAVI reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 21 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents. It reported earnings of 48 cents in the prior-year quarter. Results excluded regulatory and restructuring-related expenses of 1 cent per share.



Results were affected by a decrease in net interest income (NII) and other income along with higher provision for loan losses. However, lower expenses acted as a tailwind for NAVI.



Capital One’s COF second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $5.48 per share widely surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.83. The bottom line also compared favorably with $4.06 in the prior quarter.



COF’s results benefited from higher NII and non-interest income. Also, loans and deposits improved in the quarter. However, the increase in expenses and jump in provisions were undermining factors.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Navient Corporation (NAVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.