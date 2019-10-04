CAC Up Marginally In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks were mostly subdued in cautious trade Friday morning, with investors looking ahead to monthly U.S. jobs data for directional clues.

After early weakness, the market managed to recover some lost ground on Thursday, but the undertone remained negative due to rising worries about global economic slowdown.

The benchmark CAC 40 advanced to 5,468.36 in early trades, and was last seen at 5,445.00, up 6.24 points, or 0.1%, from previous close.

On Thursday, the index ended up 0.3% after early weakness.

ArcelorMittal declined by about 1.6%. Renault, Michelin, Peugeot, Airbus Group, Kering, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and Louis Vuitton were down 0.6 to 1.1%.

Among the gainers, STMicroElectronics was up by about 2% and Veolia Environment gained 1.6%. Peronod Ricard, Sodexo, Orange, Air Liquide and Essilor were up 0.7 to 1%. Publicis Groupe, Safron and Carrefour were modestly higher.

