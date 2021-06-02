CAC Track Lacks Luster

(RTTNews) - CAC 40 is trading marginally up from yesterday's levels, in a lackluster day of trading as markets await the Services PMI for May on Thursday as well as the more decisive monthly jobs data from the U.S. on Friday. Around half of the index constituents have advanced from yesterday's levels whereas the remaining half are in declining trend.

Air France KLM and Total, both have risen around 2 percent from yesterday's levels.

Vivendi and Publicis Groupe have declined more than 1 percent from previous levels.

France's ten-year bond eased to 0.168 percent from 0.179 percent on Tuesday, reflecting relief on interest rate trajectory.

The lackluster trading sentiment reflects an anxious wait to economic indicators from Eurozone and U.S.as markets will need to assess how central bankers will respond to the coexistence of growth and inflation. The E.C.B President's speech later in the day as well as the opinions of today's Federal Reserve speakers will set the tone for a more decisive journey for the markets tomorrow.

