CAC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Camden National Corp. (Symbol: CAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.80, changing hands as low as $47.37 per share. Camden National Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAC's low point in its 52 week range is $43.64 per share, with $52.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.71.

