CAC Down Marginally In Lackluster Trade

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - French stocks were turning in a mixed performance Friday morning, with investors largely staying wary of creating fresh positions, as they awaited news on U.S.-China trade discussions that entered the second day today.

Data showing a drop in non-farm business sector wages and worries about geopolitical issues weighed on the market.

The benchmark CAC 40, which moved in a narrow range of about 23 points, between 5,647.53 and 6,664.13, was down 6.87 points, or 0.11%, at 5,652.21 in late morning trades.

Among the losers, Airbus Group shed about 2.8%, ArcelorMittal declined 2% and Thales eased by about 1.6%.

STMicroElectronics, Technip, Schneider Electric, Atos, Louis Vuitton and Legrand were down 0.75% - 1.3%.

On the other hand, AXA, Essilor, Sanofi, Engie, Danone, Unibail Rodamco, Renault, Publicis Groupe and Bouygues were up 0.5 to 1.2%.

Shares of Alten SA moved up sharply after SocGen raised the stock's rating to "buy" from "hold" after the company reported better-than-expected operating margin for the first half of the year.

In economic news, data released by the statistical office Insee showed wages in the non-farm business sector in the second quarter decreased 1.2% sequentially, reversing a 1.8% rise in the first quarter.

Without the special bonus for purchasing power, or PEPA, wages and salaries would have risen by 0.7% in the second quarter.

Wages in industry and construction dropped 1.7% each in the second quarter. Wages in services were down moderately by 0.9%.

The wages decreased more sharply in the sectors where more PEPA bonuses were paid in the first quarter, Insee reported.

On a yearly basis, wages and salaries increased 1.5% which was slower than the 3.1% rise in the previous quarter.

