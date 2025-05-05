CAC Down 0.6% In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks are moving in a tight range on Monday, with the mood turning a bit cautious after recent gains amid easing concerns about trade tensions.

Investors also appear to be taking some profits, while waiting for fresh developments on the trade front, and awaiting policy announcements from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.

The Fed is widely expected to hold rates at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, while the Bank of England is seen lowering rates by 25 basis points to 4.25% on Thursday.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 46.64 points or 0.6% at 7,723.84 a few minutes ago.

Teleperformance is down by about 3.4%. Kering is lower by 1.6%, while Sanofi, Safran, Saint Gobain, Air Liquide, Vinci, Carrefor, ArcelorMittal, LVMH and Schneider Electric are declining 0.5 to 1%.

Among the gainers, AXA is gaining 1.7% and Bouygues is advancing 1.5%. Renault, Credit Agricole and Unibail Rodamco are up nearly 1%.

Airbus, Eurofins Scientific, Legrand, L'Oreal and Orange are up 0.7 to 0.85%, while Societe Generale, Edenred, Stellantis and Bureau Veritas are up with modest gains.

