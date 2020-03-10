CAC 40 Up Over 3% On Stimulus Hopes

(RTTNews) - French stocks were sharply higher on Tuesday after the recent carnage. Risk sentiment improved somewhat as the pace of new coronavirus infections slowed in China and South Korea, and U.S. President Donald Trump proposed a temporary payroll tax cut to address the economic volatility and uncertainty the virus has unleashed on the U.S.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 156 points, or 3.31 percent, at 4,863 after plummeting 8.4 percent on Monday.

Air France KLM shares surged 6.4 percent. The Group, comprising Air France, KLM and Transavia, reported Tuesday that its total group passengers for the month of February 2020 edged down 0.5 percent from last year to 7 million passengers. Capacity grew 2.3 percent, while traffic dropped 0.7 percent for the month.

Total SA shares jumped 6 percent as oil prices saw some recovery after falling as much as 30 percent on Monday.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale climbed 3-5 percent, while automaker Renault soared 7.7 percent and Peugeot added 2.8 percent.

In economic releases, French industrial and manufacturing output recovered in January, data from the statistical office Insee showed.

Industrial production grew 1.2 percent on a monthly basis in January, reversing a 2.5 percent fall in December. This was the fastest growth in eight months.

However, this was slower than the 1.8 percent rise economists had forecast.

