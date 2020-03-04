CAC 40 Up 69 Points On Stimulus Hopes

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose sharply on Wednesday to extend gains from the previous session as coronavirus infection rates in China slowed and speculation grew that the European Central Bank will respond to the Federal Reserve's "decisive" interest rate cut with easing of its own.

The coronavirus infections showed signs of receding in China with 38 new fatalities, taking the total number of deaths to 2,981.

Closer home, as reported cases soared past 2,500 in Italy, health authorities said they may set up a new quarantine red zone to try to contain the outbreak.

In economic releases, a private survey showed that China's service sector had its worst month on record in February. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) plunged to 26.5 from 51.8 in January.

A measure of Eurozone business activity grew at the fastest pace in six months in February. IHS Markit's Composite Purchasing Managers' Index nudged up to 51.6 from 51.3 in January. That matched an earlier flash reading

The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 69 points, or 1.28 percent, at 5,461 after rallying 1.1 percent on Tuesday.

