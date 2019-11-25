CAC 40 Up 35 Points On US-China Trade Optimism

(RTTNews) - French stocks gained ground on Monday after a tabloid run by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily discounted "negative" media reports and said both countries were "very close" to a phase one trade deal.

Meanwhile, investors shrugged off a landslide victory of the pro-democracy camp in the Hong Kong district council election.

Hong Kong is a part of China "no matter what happens", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said today after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo. On Saturday, Wang called the U.S. the "biggest destabilizing element."

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 35 points, or 0.59 percent, at 5,927 after closing 0.2 percent higher on Friday.

Luxury products maker LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton jumped more than 2 percent after it reached a deal to acquire jeweler Tiffany & Co. (TIF) for $135 per share in cash. The transaction has an equity value of approximately 14.7 billion euros or $16.2 billion.

