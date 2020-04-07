CAC 40 Up 3% On Stimulus Hopes

(RTTNews) - French stocks rallied once again on Tuesday as the spread of the coronavirus appeared to slow down somewhat and investors looked for more central bank and government stimulus to counter the economic fallout from the pandemic.

After declaring a month-long state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures, the Japanese government is expected to approve a coronavirus stimulus package totaling 108 trillion yen, or equal to 20 percent of Japan's GDP.

Singapore announced an additional S$5.1 billion (US$3.6 billion) stimulus to save jobs and protect the livelihoods of people amid the spread of coronavirus.

This is the third stimulus package, which was unveiled by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, and covers wage subsidies and cash payout.

European finance ministers will meet for a videoconference today and it is likely that they will agree on a framework for delivering financial support to the countries worst hit by the pandemic.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 131 points, or 3.02 percent, at 4,475 after rising 4.6 percent the previous day.

Thales shares rose about 2 percent. The company slashed its dividend and suspended profit forecasts while announcing a series of measures to deal with the Covid-19 crisis.

Luxury groups LVMH and Kering were up 2.6 percent and 5 percent, respectively after saying they would cope without government support.

In economic releases, France's trade deficit narrowed in February as the increase in exports outpaced imports growth, the French customs office said.

The trade deficit decreased to EUR 5.22 billion in February from EUR 5.97 billion in January. The trade deficit was expected to fall to EUR 4.9 billion.

In the same month last year, the trade deficit was EUR 4.36 billion.

