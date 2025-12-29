Markets

CAC 40 Turns Weak After Slightly Positive Start

December 29, 2025 — 05:09 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - French stocks showed weakness Monday morning in thin deals as traders continued to stay away on the sideline. A lack of significant data or stock specific news rendered the mood cautious.

Defense stocks dropped amid signs of progress in Ukraine peace deal. U.S. President Donald Trump said a Ukraine peace deal is "getting a lot closer" although territorial issues remain unsolved.

The market will have a short session on Wednesday and remain closed on Thursday for New Year's Day.

The CAC 40 was down 13.40 points or 0.17% at 8,090.18 a few minutes ago, coming off an early high of 8,128.10.

Thales drifted down by about 1.7%. Safran lost 1.6%, while AXA, Legrand, Airbus Group, Pernod Ricared, Renault and Kering shed 0.5 to 0.9%.

Eurofins Scientific, L'Oreal, Danone, Stellantis and Eifage were modestly lower a little while ago.

ArcelorMittal climbed about 1%. Saint Gobain, Michelin, Publicis Groupe, Sanofi, TotalEnergies, Societe Generale, Accor, STMicroElectronics and Veolia Environment gained 0.4 to 0.9%.

The yield on France's 10 year government bond dropped to 3.542% earlier this morning, but edged up to 3.557% subsequently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.