Markets

CAC 40 Tumbles With Banks Under Pressure

March 24, 2023 — 05:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell sharply on Friday, with banks coming under selling pressure once again on a Bloomberg report that Credit Suisse Group and UBS Group AG are among the banks under scrutiny in a U.S. Justice Department probe for potentially helping Russian oligarchs evade sanctions.

Meanwhile, investors shrugged off data showing that French business activity strengthened in March by more than forecast.

S&P Global's flash reading for the composite PMI - which comprises both the services and manufacturing sectors - rose to 54.0 points from 51.7 in February.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 82 points, or 1.3 percent, at 7,045 after closing 0.1 percent higher on Thursday.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and Societe Generale slumped 2-4 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.