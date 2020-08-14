CAC 40 Tumbles On Growth Worries

(RTTNews) - French stocks tumbled on Friday amid uncertainty about the pace of economic recovery and the evolution of coronavirus pandemic.

China's industrial production grew less than expected in July while retail sales dropped 1.1 percent from last year, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent, raising doubts over the country's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of people have had their holidays plan thrown into disarray after the U.K. government added France, Malta and the Netherlands to its coronavirus quarantine list.

France, the second-most popular overseas destination after Spain for Britons, warned that it would reciprocate.

Meanwhile, Eurostat said that Eurozone economic output shrank 12.1 percent sequentially in the second quarter - matching the expectation of -12.1 reported in the first estimate.

The benchmark CAC 40 index fell 117 points, or 2.32 percent, to 4,925 after declining 0.6 percent in the previous session.

Automaker Renault fell about 3 percent and Peugeot lost 3.2 percent.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were down 3-4 percent.

Travel stocks were moving lower, with airline Air France KLM losing as much as 5.7 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.