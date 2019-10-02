CAC 40 Tumbles On Growth Concerns

(RTTNews) - French stocks tumbled on Wednesday to extend losses from the previous session as investors continued to fret about the worsening economic outlook around the globe.

Brexit developments, intensifying protests in Hong Kong and tensions on the Korean Peninsula also remained on investors' radar.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 78 points, or 1.40 percent, at 5,519 after declining 1.4 percent on Tuesday.

Carrefour Group shed 0.8 percent after it acquired a 49 percent stake in Ewally, a Brazilian startup specializing in digital financial services.

Under the agreement, Carrefour has the option to acquire a controlling stake after three years.

Spirits maker Pernod Ricard edged up slightly after announcing plans to cut around 280 jobs.

Bouygues Group declined 1.7 percent. Colas, a subsidiary of the industrial group announced that Herve Le Bouc is resigning as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

