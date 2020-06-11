CAC 40 Tumbles On Fears Of Second Wave Of Infections

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell sharply on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of "a long road" to recovery and said the Fed's rescue efforts will not be enough on their own, and it would likely require additional fiscal stimulus from Congress to stave off a deeper economic downturn.

Meanwhile, new coronavirus infections rose in at least 20 states in the U.S., raising fears of a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 152 points, or over 3 percent, to 4,900 after declining 0.8 percent in the previous session.

Luxury group LVMH lost 3.8 percent on fears of a further hit to demand.

Oil and gas company Total SA declined 3.3 percent as oil prices fell more than 3 percent on concerns about slow demand recovery.

Peugeot lost 7.6 percent after reports that Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA are likely headed for a lengthier probe of their planned $50 billion merger.

In economic releases, French payroll employment declined to its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2017 as temporary jobs logged its biggest fall in 20 years amid coronavirus, data from the statistical office Insee showed.

Payroll employment decreased 2 percent or 502,400 in the first quarter.

The private sector posted 497,400 net job losses, or 2.5 percent, while the public service recorded a decline of 4,900 or 0.1 percent.

