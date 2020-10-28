Markets

CAC 40 Tumbles As Virus Cases Spike

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks tumbled on Wednesday as investors fretted over the double whammy of record coronavirus cases and political deadlock in Washington over a new stimulus package.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce fresh restrictions in a televised address today to tackle a resurgence of the Covid-19 virus, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Hopes of U.S. stimulus faded after U.S. President Donald Trump admitted that talks have collapsed for a coronavirus stimulus package before Election Day.

"After the election, we will get the best stimulus package you have ever seen," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Investors also grappled with uncertainty over the impending U.S. presidential election after recent polls showed former Vice President Joe Biden with a narrow lead over President Donald Trump.

The benchmark CAC 40 fell 134 points, or 2.8 percent, to 4,597 after losing 1.8 percent in the previous session.

Peugeot fell nearly 4 percent. The automaker posted a fall in third-quarter revenue and said it expects the European car market to drop 25 percent in 2020.

Retailer Carrefour declined 1.5 percent. The company said it was well on track with a strategic overhaul plan aimed at boosting earnings and sales.

Shares of Sopra Steria plunged 12 percent. The consulting and software development company generated revenue of €987.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, representing negative growth of 4.9 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular