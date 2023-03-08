CAC 40 Subdued On Rate Hike Jitters

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Wednesday, a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell flagged sharper rate hikes to rein in stubbornly high inflation depending on incoming data.

It is now believed that the Fed would revert to a 50-basis point rate hike at the March 21-22 policy meeting instead of 25 bps expected earlier.

The dollar climbed to three-month highs and the U.S. yield curve inverted further, denting demand for riskier assets.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 7,332 after declining half a percent the previous day.

Aerospace and defense company Thales Group tumbled 3 percent despite posting higher earnings and sales for 2022.

